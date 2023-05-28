We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRA:VH2) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRA:VH2) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Friedrich Vorwerk Group's shares on or after the 2nd of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.12 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of €10.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Friedrich Vorwerk Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Friedrich Vorwerk Group's earnings per share plummeted 37% over the past year,which is rarely good news for the dividend.

Unfortunately Friedrich Vorwerk Group has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Friedrich Vorwerk Group for the upcoming dividend? Friedrich Vorwerk Group's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. It's not that we think Friedrich Vorwerk Group is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in Friedrich Vorwerk Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Friedrich Vorwerk Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

