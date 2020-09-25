We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 29th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

Element Fleet Management's upcoming dividend is CA$0.045 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.18 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Element Fleet Management has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of CA$10.93. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Element Fleet Management has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Element Fleet Management distributed an unsustainably high 166% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Element Fleet Management's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.1% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Element Fleet Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Element Fleet Management is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Has Element Fleet Management got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are in decline and Element Fleet Management is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Element Fleet Management. We've identified 2 warning signs with Element Fleet Management (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

