We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy A.S. Création Tapeten AG (ETR:ACWN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like A.S. Création Tapeten AG (ETR:ACWN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of May.

A.S. Création Tapeten's next dividend payment will be €0.90 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.90 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, A.S. Création Tapeten has a trailing yield of approximately 6.5% on its current stock price of €13.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for A.S. Création Tapeten

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. A.S. Création Tapeten paid out 102% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Click here to see how much of its profit A.S. Création Tapeten paid out over the last 12 months.

XTRA:ACWN Historical Dividend Yield May 11th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. A.S. Création Tapeten's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.0% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. A.S. Création Tapeten's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.8% per year on average over the past ten years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

Has A.S. Création Tapeten got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are in decline and A.S. Création Tapeten is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with A.S. Création Tapeten. For example - A.S. Création Tapeten has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.