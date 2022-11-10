We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Calavo Growers' shares on or after the 15th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.15 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Calavo Growers stock has a trailing yield of around 3.3% on the current share price of $34.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Calavo Growers has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Calavo Growers reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Dividends consumed 60% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Calavo Growers was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Calavo Growers has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.9% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Calavo Growers an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Calavo Growers paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Calavo Growers don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Calavo Growers you should be aware of.

