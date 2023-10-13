I wouldn’t want to have a pint with Rishi Sunak – and that’s why he won’t win the election

Historically, Tory leaders who are male must be in possession of the elusive pint-ability factor if they hope to win elections - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE-Shutterstock

I’m not surprised the Tories failed to get what psephologists call a “conference bounce” in the polls, and are even further down in the cellar than they were before.

It will be duly marked by political historians that Rishi Sunak doesn’t have what I call “pint-ability”. He doesn’t drink alcohol and he obviously doesn’t smoke. What does he do for fun, as Philip Marlowe once asked of a Quaker?

Historically, Tory leaders who are male must be in possession of the elusive pint-ability factor if they have any hope of winning elections. Both Churchill and Macmillan had it, and even John Major possessed it to a degree, while my old friend Boris had the voters in his toils with this particular brand of electoral catnip.

Poor Mr Sunak. He is unable to exhibit the right social habits and appetites, and lacks the hearty taste for the right pursuits being an exercise in Puritanism.

Voters can imagine getting sauced with men like Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson, and it became apparent this week that they can even imagine it with Keir Starmer. But Sunak looks too decent, which is why the Radicalisation of Rishi is not a show that has legs.

It’s too late for the Tories to regain the Nasty Party high ground. They have been in breach of the Nasty Party guidelines for too long to make their sudden anti-wokeness convincing.

Ever since David Cameron, the Tories have become nicer and nicer to everyone; environmentalists, gays, ethnic minorities and even trans people.

When yobs were pulling down statues during lockdown, the nice Tory silence thundered up and down the country.

Boris Johnson’s government, despite what revisionists and the odd Nasty like Jacob Rees Mogg say, was the nicest ministry in British history. But Boris got away with it by acting like the best sort of traditional Tory scoundrel.

Don’t forget the Conservatives won three elections under Lady Thatcher, who has not gone down in history as Lady Nice.

Mr Sunak may claim to be enforcing the Nasty Guidelines, but it’s hard to convince voters of that when you make stopping people smoking your flagship policy.

