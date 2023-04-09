`I wouldn’t vote for a Democrat if he came down from heaven on a cloud’ | Opinion

Not mad, but livid

I’ve been mad before, but now I’m livid. The Demos have gone and done it. Indict a former president? They have lost all connection with sense and reality. Bragg should be fired, disbarred and exiled to North Korea. Schiff and friends should be arrested and sent to Antarctica. Right now I wouldn’t vote for a Democrat if he came down from heaven on a cloud. And I speak as one who was a Democrat for 40 years.

The next Demo president should be impeached the second week in office, and once every three months thereafter. You reap what you sow, and then some.

Tom Simms, Hughson

Only Trump can save us





The vitriol aimed at Donald Trump makes a person wonder, if God forbid he was felled by an assassin’s bullet, would you temporarily suspend your clamoring for gun control? He is the only man right now who can plug the huge leaks in this sinking ship named America. So is it your party or your country? Better choose sides before it’s too late.

Richard Oliver, Modesto

MAGA messiah?





I was woken from sleep by a dream nightmare: Trump walking up the New York courthouse steps dressed in a flowing white robe, red MAGA baseball cap with a thorn hatband, dragging a huge balsa-wood cross.

Chuck Wilkinson, Modesto

It all stinks

Conservatives have long spouted Washington, D.C., as a swamp or a sewer. There is a better name for D.C.’s 18 square miles — it’s more of a skunk. It spews a stench that sprays all of us. The stench is now heavy in New York, and spreading.

Gerald J. Avila, Turlock

Watch out for EBT scam

I believe I was a victim of a card-skimming scam. $660 was taken off of my EBT card providing benefits for my daughters, ages 6 and 8. I was disappointed when I swiped my card at a Turlock store and the usual option to select cash back never came up. I purchased $10.70 worth of items and left.

A few hours later I went to the bank to withdraw money and was denied. I called the EBT helpline only to discover I was left with $11.69. I know there are more victims like me out there and we need help. These high-tech crime scum balls need to be caught.

Andrea Requena, Turlock

Apology not enough

California Association of Realtors, now that you have admitted to contributing to decades of discriminatory housing policies through redlining neighborhoods and opposing the passage of Rumford’s Fair Housing Act of 1968, what are the next steps that you promised last October? A simple apology is not enough.

Let me remind you about Stanislaus County. There are 15,485 households (not individuals) that need more affordable housing. Seventy-five percent of them are paying more than 50 percent of their monthly income on rent. They are one catastrophe away from homelessness. People of color occupy 67 percent of the households. Most of them, or their parents and grandparents, were deprived of home ownership because of the color of their skin. Their inability to buy homes contributed to their inability to acquire wealth. What will you do for them?

Supporting the building of workforce housing on the former city-owned Municipal Golf Course would be a nice way to start the amending process. You have admitted your sin; you are in the process of atoning; now you must act.

Sharon Yosiph Froba, Modesto