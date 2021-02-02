What You Wouldn’t Know About the Finance Minister’s Union Budget

Prof M V Rajeev Gowda
Updated ·6 min read

You wouldn’t know from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech that India was facing off against China at the border. She did not mention the armed forces even once during her address. That enabled her to cover up the measly 0.95 percent increase in the defence budget from Rs 3,43,822 crore to Rs 3,47,088 crore.

This inflation-adjusted real decline in defence expenditure comes despite repeated warnings from the military, notably General Sarath Chand, that 68 percent of our weapons are ‘vintage’ and need urgent replacement. In FY 2018-19 – before the pandemic – there was a gap of Rs 1,12,137 crore between the requirement projected by the services and the funds allotted to them.

Defence spending as a share of GDP has been consistently declining since 2014. The sustained neglect of our national security by self-proclaimed nationalists is shocking.

On Healthcare

You wouldn’t know that the government’s National Family Health Survey-5 shows that across India, children born between 2014 and 2019 are more malnourished than the previous generation. At least one of the three aspects of child undernutrition (stunting, wasting, being underweight) has gone up in 14 out of 17 states.

Yet, the FM simply merged existing central schemes to create “Poshan 2.0,” a staggeringly underfunded scheme whose allocation is barely 0.3 percent higher than its cash-starved predecessors. Overall, allocation for nutrition has fallen by 27 percent year-on-year. Clearly, this government does not value the health of the poor.

You wouldn’t know that India is reeling from a pandemic that has exposed the weaknesses of its public healthcare sector. The budget touts an astronomical 137 percent increase in healthcare outlay. This increase has been accomplished through some statistical skulduggery. Allocations for Water and Sanitation and the Finance Commission grants (Rs 49,214 crores) were added to the Healthcare outlay along with the one-time cost of COVID vaccinations (Rs 35,000 crores).

The measure of healthcare investment is long-term capacity-building rather than short-term jugaad and crafty data manipulation. The Budget, with its mere 9 percent nominal increase in healthcare outlay, has failed this pandemic-stricken nation.

In the annexure to the Budget Speech, the FM excluded mention of Revised Estimates for 2020-21, which would have exposed the decline in allocations to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, by nearly 11 percent between RE 2020-21 and BE 2021-22. Can the government justify this when we are coping with COVID?

Also Read: 137% Increase in Health Budget, Focus on Building Infrastructure

On Agriculture And Education

You wouldn’t know why India’s farmers have little faith in this government, and why lakhs are protesting at Delhi’s barbed-wired borders. The government that parrots that it will double farmers’ incomes by 2022 has actually cut spending on transfers to farmers by 13 percent, and on market intervention and price support by 22 percent.

These cuts come despite the agricultural sector lagging the rest of the economy for years but saving us during the COVID collapse. Agriculture needs significant investments in infrastructure, research, and climate-change adaptation. These are not to be found in this budget.

The finance minister’s claim that the government is providing a Minimum Support Price of at least 1.5x the cost of production ignoring the reality that most farmers across the country are forced to sell their crops below MSP, and that her definition of MSP is not that recommended by the Swaminathan Committee.

You wouldn’t know that Education urgently requires resources but has faced an overall cut in allocations by 6.13 percent. Despite the National Education Policy’s budgetary target of 6 percent of GDP, the Departments of both School Education and Higher Education had their budgets slashed.

Also Read: Amidst Chants to Repeal Farm Laws, FM Says MSP Benefited Farmers

On Trade, Banking and Disinvestment

You wouldn’t know that the banking sector is on the verge of a mega NPA crisis post-COVID lockdown. The RBI has estimated that the Gross NPA of Public Sector Banks could touch as much as 16.2 percent by September 2021. The FM has allotted only Rs 20,000 crore for bank recapitalisation. Banks will be averse to lending unless they have adequate capital infusion from the government. Whither revival?

You wouldn’t know that we are in a post-liberalisation trade regime given the number of new tariffs barriers the government is erecting. The tariff on cotton may possibly help cotton growers in Gujarat but the increased cost of yarn will certainly hurt the garment producers of Tiruppur. Is there a plan to ensure a win-win for both?

You wouldn’t know that FMs usually prepare One Nation One Budget. This FM turned the Budget exercise into an election speech. From the choice of poets to the allocation of funds for mega projects, the state election calendar loomed large.

You wouldn’t know that disinvestment is going to strategically divert valuable public assets into the burgeoning portfolio of the prime minister’s favourite crony capitalists. Until it happens in a few months’ time (or years, given how inept the government is at implementation).

Expect more ports, airports and the Container Corporation to go to one A, BPCL to another A, and possibly defence sector BEML to AA (to add to his Rafale production capabilities).

Also Read: ‘We Have Spent, We Have Spent, We Have Spent’: FM on Budget 2021

On ‘Modi Sarkar’

You wouldn’t know that inequality in India has exploded. India’s billionaires, and especially the government’s chosen cronies, increased their wealth by 35 percent during the lockdown, while large numbers lost their jobs and income. The Budget does nothing to address this huge and growing inequality.

You wouldn’t know from the cheers of captains of Indian industry and the spike in the stock market that our economy is being driven to the ground by Modi sarkar. COVID provided an excuse, but the ill-planned lockdown only worsened a steady decline in GDP growth. A $5 trillion economy is now as impossible under this regime as the promise of 2 crore jobs annually or 15 lakhs in every Indian’s account (you do remember these grand jumlas, right?)

You wouldn’t know that the headline-grabbing numbers for various allocations were followed by a sotto voce “over five years.” No one is going to check next year. In any case, there will be some other headline to divert you. And life will go on, with the budget and the government’s rhetoric inhabiting an alternative reality from the rest of us fatalistic Indians.

(Prof MV Rajeev Gowda is Chairman of the Congress party’s Research Department and a former Member of Parliament. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)

Also Read: Union Budget 2020: The Key Points and Highlights You Should Know

. Read more on Opinion by The Quint.What You Wouldn’t Know About the Finance Minister’s Union BudgetBudget 2021 Decoded: Efforts to Boost Economy but Inflation Awaits . Read more on Opinion by The Quint.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Rangers GM Jeff Gorton on Tony DeAngelo: 'He has played his last game for the Rangers'

    The problematic defenseman will never play for the Rangers again after his latest incident.

  • NBA postpones Nuggets-Pistons game minutes before tip after inconclusive COVID-19 test

    A Pistons player reportedly returned a positive or inconclusive coronavirus test late on Monday, causing the league to shelve the game.

  • Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway accused of 'unrelenting' lewd behavior toward women in media

    "He just preyed on women," said one of Callaway's five accusers in a report by The Athletic. Callaway is now the pitching coach for the Angels.

  • Report: Wild's top prospect Marco Rossi won't play this season due to COVID-19 complications

    Minnesota's top prospect is still suffering from the after effects of COVID-19.

  • Brady on playing past 45: 'I would definitely consider that'

    Tom Brady keeps raising the bar about how long he could keep playing quarterback in the NFL.

  • How the mighty Dustin Pedroia became a giant figure in Red Sox lore

    The 5-foot-9 second baseman who retired Monday was always confident, always sure he was underestimated. He usually proved himself right.

  • Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola says Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, not Bill Belichick

    The ex-Patriots wide receiver says the Patriot Way was 100 percent Tom Brady, period.

  • O'Ree's hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism

    Justin Trudeau says he keeps a signed hockey stick from "living legend" Willie O'Ree as a constant reminder of the work that remains to combat racism.

  • Chiefs place C Daniel Kilgore, WR Demarcus Robinson on COVID list ahead of Super Bowl

    Kilgore and Robinson are the first players or coaches reported to have a potential exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

  • What will the Kyle Lowry statue look like? We've got some ideas

    After recording his 10,000th point with the Raptors, it’s time to figure out what the eventual Kyle Lowry statue outside of Scotiabank Arena will look like.

  • Why the New York Jets make most sense for a possible Deshaun Watson trade

    Are the Jets willing to part with the draft-pick capital — plus more — to land Deshaun Watson if he's made available?

  • Saquon Barkley takes a break from rehab, lends a hand to trainers

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley gives an update on the torn ACL in his right knee and how he’s teaming up with Oikos® Pro to spread the word about Oikos® Pro For Pros, a grant program that seeks to help fitness professionals strengthen their fitness-focused businesses. Learn more and apply at www.OikosProForPros.com.

  • Report: Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte

    Vince Young is back at Texas, less than two years after he was fired from a previous job with the university for performance issues.

  • Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open tune-up tournament

    Canadian Bianca Andreescu will skip this week's Grampians Trophy and instead return to action at the Australian Open. Andreescu was scheduled to return to the court for the first time in 15 months at the Grand Slam tune-up event before the WTA announced on Monday that the Mississauga, Ont., native has withdrawn to focus her time on the Aussie Open. The 20-year-old, who last played at the WTA Finals in October 2019 before suffering a knee injury, had a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed at the Grampians Trophy and would have made her long-awaited return against the winner of a match between American Sloane Stephens and fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez in the second round. The tune-up tournament is for players coming out of hard quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on charter flights to Australia. The Australian Open is scheduled to start Feb. 8. "Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court. After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians," Andreescu said in a statement. "Many thanks to Tennis Australia and the WTA for their hard work in providing us all of these choices. See you all at the Australian Open." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Warriors rookie Wiseman out at least a week with hurt wrist

    SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be sidelined more than a week with a sprained left wrist that the 7-foot centre injured against Detroit on Saturday. “It’s a concern any time you lose anybody for any stretch of time, especially a guy that is in the rotation, but we'll figure it out,” guard Stephen Curry said. “Injuries are obviously part of every season, no matter when they come. You've just got to be able to adjust.” Wiseman landed on his wrist when he was bumped coming down from a dunk off an alley-oop pass by Draymond Green with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter of the 118-91 rout of the Pistons but kept playing. Wiseman had an MRI exam on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s a bummer but at least it’s not anything worse and he should be back in 10 days or so,” Kerr said. The big man, who came off the bench the past four games as Kerr switched up his starting lineup, is wearing a brace and scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. Veteran Kevon Looney replaced Wiseman in the lineup and expects to play more minutes with Wiseman out. “I'm prepared to take on a bigger role,” Looney said. The Warriors selected the 19-year-old Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick out of Memphis after he played only three college games. He is averaging 12.2 points and leads all rookies with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. “It's a blow to our team but I'm glad it's a short-term injury, not something long-term,” Looney said, adding that Wiseman “was upbeat, he wasn't down.” Golden State has put a priority on rebounding, something Kerr insists comes down to focus. “Not having James is going to hurt in that, he's one of our best rebounders,” Looney said. In addition, forward Eric Paschall practiced fully Monday “and did fine,” according to Kerr, after back spasms kept him out the second half Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Kobe Bryant's old 1963 Chevy Impala sold for more than $220,000 at auction

    Vanessa Bryant took the car to West Coast Customs and the "Pimp My Ride" crew before gifting it to Kobe in 2006.

  • Transfer deadline day: Flurry of USMNT players make moves, while Liverpool strengthens defense

    Defending Premier League champion Liverpool added two key pieces on a transfer deadline day that also saw a several U.S. national teamers switch clubs.

  • Chiefs vs Buccaneers DFS strategy: Godwin a sleeper pick?

    Liz Loza and Andy Behrens preview the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs championship matchup with a daily fantasy perspective. Which players are they selecting to secure the final win of the 2020 season?

  • NFL holding its breath as Super Bowl LV has first brush with COVID

    The Chiefs placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and while there's no reason to panic yet, this kind of scenario has caused many sleepless nights at the league office.

  • Andy Reid on facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl 11 years later, and when he knew Patrick Mahomes could handle pressure

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on Feb. 1 about how this Super Bowl is different from any other, when he knew Patrick Mahomes could handle pressure, and what it’s like to face Tom Brady again after facing him in Super Bowl XXXIX.&nbsp;