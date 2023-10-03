‘We wouldn’t be beaten back by fear’: what life was like under the Yorkshire Ripper’s long shadow

Katherine Kelly and Daniel Mays in The Long Shadow - ITV

One of my most vivid memories from childhood is of my mum on the telephone planning evenings out with her girlfriends. Each week, on Tuesday and Friday, this determined group of revellers, 1970s 20-somethings one and all, would leave their hometown of Barnsley for the livelier nightlife over the border in West Yorkshire. No detail was left to chance. The party would depart and return in one car; in the hours in-between, not for a moment would they lose sight of one another.

I know this to be true because I checked the details with my mum just this morning. Though as an only child whose formative years were spent observing adults rather than playing or quarrelling with siblings, I’m pretty sure I inferred that something serious was going down. In the straight-talking North, I may even have been privy to the details. I could well have known that these young women were taking great care not to be murdered by the Yorkshire Ripper.

Of course, round our way he wasn’t the Yorkshire Ripper at all. As a local man, to us, he was simply The Ripper. ’

These details came flooding back to me thanks to the artistry and authority on display in the television drama The Long Shadow. Broadcast on ITV, this seven-part series trains its stare not on a serial killer but on the police who tried to catch him – and who interviewed him nine times before at last doing so – and, crucially, on the women whose lives were ended, or else forever scarred, by his blunt force. Amid a glittering cast, Toby Jones, Daniel Mays and (particularly) Katherine Kelly excel.

Certainly, it’s struck a nerve in the town where I grew up. “Everybody I meet who’s seen it wants to talk about it,” my mum reports. “Girlfriends who remember what it was like during that time have been taken right back to it. I know I have.”

On the screen, the eye for detail is remarkable. The willingness of Emily Jackson, played with lock-jawed stoicism by Kelly, to submit to street-corner sex-work rather than admit to friends and neighbours that her family is struggling for money is a piercing snapshot of the unbiddable northern matriarch. Equally resonant is husband Sydney (Mays), whose business is failing, in part because times are tough for everyone, but also because, at his core, he is slow and weak. Were it left to him, his wife well knows – as many working class women knew of their spouses – the Jacksons would likely starve.

Story continues

On a night out, while Sydney drinks bitter in the bar in the next room, Emily is mistaken for a “prossie” by the attractive stranger next to whom she has been wordlessly dancing. Though she declines his advance, her fate is sealed by the look that settles on her face as she reckons with the possibility of earning five pounds for as many minutes’ work. Recounting the incident in the marital bedroom, her husband at first mistakes what he is being told for an admission of infidelity. “I’ll kill you,” he says, “an’ I’ll kill ’im an’ all.” In truth, though, Sydney Jackson won’t be killing anyone. Both of them know it. What they don’t yet know, however, is that someone will.

Because there’s a killer on the loose, or haven’t you heard? By the time my mum and her friends were speeding past the working men’s clubs and the snug’n’saloon pubs of Barnsley in the direction of the fleshpots of Huddersfield and Wakefield, it was nationwide news that they were venturing onto terrain that belonged to The Ripper. “We were terrified, absolutely terrified,” she tells me. “But at the same time, life finds a way, doesn’t it? I suppose we weren’t willing to let ourselves be beaten back by fear.”

Protesters gather outside the Old Bailey in 1981 to protest against the judge's and media's distinction between prostitutes and 'respectable women' during the Yorkshire Ripper case - Getty

In refusing to yield to the long shadow, they became their sister’s keeper. They even had a silent call for help in case a man on the dance-floor started giving them the creeps. Friends would know to intervene if one of the group fidgeted with the pendant or cross hanging from a necklace. In they would swoop – “come on Kathy, shall we go to the bar and have a drink?”

It used to be different, of course. Before 1975, or certainly 1976, they hit the night like soldiers – together they stood, divided they fell. As a nurse at Barnsley General, my mum’s Tuesday or Friday night could be curtailed in its prime by an early-shift the following morning. Other members of the gang were single, a relationship status that offered its own possibilities. But then the reports began appearing, first on the regional programmes Calendar and Look North, then on the Nine O’ Clock News and News At Ten. Startling details made the leap from the Yorkshire Post to the Daily Mirror. On it went, for years and years. Is it any wonder groups of young women began moving as one?

But strengthened by numbers, off they went – to the Mecca ballroom, in Wakefield, and to the New York Bar, over in Huddersfield. On a cheek-by-jowl dance-floor, they watched in delight as one of the two gay Dutchmen who owned the Amsterdam Bar, also in Huddersfield, commenced last orders by standing on the bar in full drag while singing This Is My Life (La vita) with the gusto of Shirley Bassey. That The Long Shadow doesn’t show the West Riding enjoying these kind of nights is, I fear, because it can’t imagine that such happenings took place in towns such as these. If one aspect of the first episode gave me pause, it was the notion that its common people danced and drank and screwed because there was nothing else to do.

Peter Sutcliffe, under a blanket at right, being led from Dewsbury Magistrates Court in Dewsbury by police officers on January 5 1981 - AP

In truth, of course, it wasn’t just people who were out on the town with a can of pillar-box paint, or who did their business under a red light, who felt the chill. For years on end, half of the adult population of the religion lived with the knowledge that a stranger wanted them dead. It became harder and harder to think straight. My mum changed garages after she learnt that a friendly mechanic on Stocks Lane, in Barnsley, was in fact a West Yorkshireman. I know one woman who was chaperoned to and from work by an elder brother. It was doubtless comforting for many to imagine one’s family as being the surest source of unconditional safety. Even so, the killer was someone’s relative.

Even when Peter William Sutcliffe was caught and named as The Ripper, in 1981, at first there was disbelief that the ordeal was really over. My mum and her friends wondered whether there might have been more than one killer. Or what if the courts had handed down 20-concurrent life sentences to the wrong man? Certainly, no one could forget the recorded message from a hoaxer nicknamed “Wearside Jack” – “you’re no nearer catching me now than four years ago when I started,” it gloated – that had sent the case careering into a blind alley for months on end. From first to last, it had never been the smoothest of investigations.

But it was over. Sutcliffe went to Parkhurst, while groups of young friends across vast tracts of northern England were at last able to resume their lives without him on their minds. These days, of course, my mum no longer goes raving in the clubs and pubs of West Yorkshire.

Proving that what comes down must go up, after a spell living in London, at the turn of the century she returned to her hometown. At the end of her street stands the Lamproom, a lovely theatre that is owned and operated by a man whose daughter has recently revivified memories of The Ripper. Her name is Katherine Kelly; in 2020, she too moved home to Barnsley.