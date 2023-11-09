Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Worthington Industries' shares before the 14th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.28 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Worthington Industries has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $61.84. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Worthington Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Worthington Industries is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 12% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Worthington Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Worthington Industries's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Worthington Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Worthington Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Worthington Industries is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Worthington Industries looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Worthington Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Worthington Industries that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

