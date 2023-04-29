Is It Worth Considering Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Waterco's shares before the 4th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Waterco stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of A$4.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Waterco's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Waterco has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Waterco's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Waterco generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Waterco paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Waterco has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Waterco has delivered an average of 3.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Waterco? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Waterco today.

While it's tempting to invest in Waterco for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Waterco (including 1 which is potentially serious).

