Is It Worth Considering The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sherwin-Williams' shares before the 18th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.42 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Sherwin-Williams has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $227.43. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Sherwin-Williams has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is modest, at just 29% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sherwin-Williams generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Sherwin-Williams's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Sherwin-Williams earnings per share are up 5.4% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Sherwin-Williams has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Sherwin-Williams an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Sherwin-Williams paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Sherwin-Williams today.

While it's tempting to invest in Sherwin-Williams for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Sherwin-Williams has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

