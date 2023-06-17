Is It Worth Considering RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase RWS Holdings' shares before the 22nd of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.024 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.12 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that RWS Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of £2.652. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether RWS Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 77% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see RWS Holdings earnings per share are up 7.0% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. RWS Holdings has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is RWS Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and RWS Holdings paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about RWS Holdings from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into RWS Holdings, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for RWS Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

