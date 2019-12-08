Worst wins Superprestige Zonhoven
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Annemarie Worst (777) claimed an emphatic win in the Superprestige in Zonhoven, topping Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the historic, steep, sandy course.
Worst's teammate Yara Kastelijns, the European champion, overcame a fall on the big sandy descent on the second lap to take the final podium spot.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
0:43:20
2
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
0:00:01
3
Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
0:00:09
4
Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
0:00:20
5
Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-liv
0:00:32
6
Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-crelan
0:00:55
7
Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185
0:01:17
8
Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Footlogix Ladies Ct
0:01:22
9
Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:01:38
10
Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet - Baloise Lions
0:01:50
11
Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Xalt Cycling
0:01:53
12
Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads
0:02:14
13
Anna Kay (GBr) Experza-footlogix
0:02:40
14
Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics
0:02:55
15
Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko-crelan
0:03:28
16
Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels-sauzen - Bingoal
0:03:42
17
Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185
0:03:52
18
Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-crelan
0:04:21
19
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza
0:04:42
20
Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Cycling Team
0:05:04
21
Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics
0:05:37
22
Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Healtmate - Cyclelive Team
0:05:48
23
Veerle Goossens (Ned) Red Geographics - Vcycling.Nl
0:06:05
24
Nicole Göldi (Swi) Bsk Graf rv Buchs
0:06:09
25
Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-alphamotorhomes Ct
0:06:33
26
Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza
0:07:01
27
Isa Nomden (Ned) Zzpr.nl - Orange Babies Cyclin
28
Abby-mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity
29
Monique van de Ree (Ned) Uci ctw btc City Ljubljana
30
Kim van de Putte (Bel) Bike Advice - Itaf Ct
31
Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy d. Foundation
32
Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
33
Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) Cannibal Team
34
Julie Brouwers (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
35
Svenja Wüthrich (Swi) Rv Rieden-wallisellen
36
Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Cc Pavé 76
37
Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi) Vc Meilen
38
Kätlin Kukk (Est) Cannibal Team
39
Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) Edinburgh Rc
40
Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian National Team
41
Michelle Schätti (Swi) Vc Wädenswil
42
Fleur van der Peet (Ned) Westland wil Vooruit
43
Nina Keller (Swi) Danis Velolade
44
Danique van Espelo (Ned) Go4cycling
DNF
Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black dog Racing
DNF
Didi de Vries (Ned) Team Reysport Sportswear