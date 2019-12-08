Worst wins Superprestige Zonhoven

Image 1 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Celebration during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 2 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 3 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 4 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 5 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team IkoCrelan Mud during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 6 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 7 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Celebration during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 8 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 9 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Image 10 of 10

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Podium Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado of the Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Silver Medalist Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Gold Medalist Yara Kastelijn of the Netherlands and Team 777 Bronze Medalist during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Annemarie Worst (777) claimed an emphatic win in the Superprestige in Zonhoven, topping Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the historic, steep, sandy course.

Worst's teammate Yara Kastelijns, the European champion, overcame a fall on the big sandy descent on the second lap to take the final podium spot.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777

0:43:20

2

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus

0:00:01

3

Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777

0:00:09

4

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777

0:00:20

5

Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-liv

0:00:32

6

Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-crelan

0:00:55

7

Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185

0:01:17

8

Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Footlogix Ladies Ct

0:01:22

9

Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal

0:01:38

10

Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet - Baloise Lions

0:01:50

11

Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Xalt Cycling

0:01:53

12

Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads

0:02:14

13

Anna Kay (GBr) Experza-footlogix

0:02:40

14

Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics

0:02:55

15

Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko-crelan

0:03:28

16

Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels-sauzen - Bingoal

0:03:42

17

Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185

0:03:52

18

Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-crelan

0:04:21

19

Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza

0:04:42

20

Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Cycling Team

0:05:04

21

Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics

0:05:37

22

Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Healtmate - Cyclelive Team

0:05:48

23

Veerle Goossens (Ned) Red Geographics - Vcycling.Nl

0:06:05

24

Nicole Göldi (Swi) Bsk Graf rv Buchs

0:06:09

25

Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-alphamotorhomes Ct

0:06:33

26

Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza

0:07:01

27

Isa Nomden (Ned) Zzpr.nl - Orange Babies Cyclin

28

Abby-mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity

29

Monique van de Ree (Ned) Uci ctw btc City Ljubljana

30

Kim van de Putte (Bel) Bike Advice - Itaf Ct

31

Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy d. Foundation

32

Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team

33

Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) Cannibal Team

34

Julie Brouwers (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team

35

Svenja Wüthrich (Swi) Rv Rieden-wallisellen

36

Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Cc Pavé 76

37

Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi) Vc Meilen

38

Kätlin Kukk (Est) Cannibal Team

39

Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) Edinburgh Rc

40

Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian National Team

41

Michelle Schätti (Swi) Vc Wädenswil

42

Fleur van der Peet (Ned) Westland wil Vooruit

43

Nina Keller (Swi) Danis Velolade

44

Danique van Espelo (Ned) Go4cycling

DNF

Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black dog Racing

DNF

Didi de Vries (Ned) Team Reysport Sportswear

