Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Once you reach retirement, money takes on a new meaning. You become keenly attuned to every dollar of your nest egg, balancing things you may have once taken for granted while working, such as traveling, making big purchases, and general expenditures. For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding a place that's both affordable and desirable.

That's why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast, and one place that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

The study took every city in the United States with a population of at least 25,000 residents, of whom at least 16% are over the age of 65. Those cities were then scored based on their cost of living, their livability score per AreaVibes and how much of the population are senior citizens. Home values sourced from Zillow's Home Value Index were also accounted for in the final ranking. Lower values scored higher to reflect the needs of retirees in the housing market.

After combining all of these scores, the study highlighted which city scored the worst in each state -- save for Alaska, which didn't have enough cities that fit the criteria -- and which had the best combination of livability and low costs.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you're getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Opelika

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

Average home value: $211,787

Annual expenditures: $42,203

Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Huntsville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

Average home value: $268,894

Annual expenditures: $40,918

Livability score: 79

Arizona

Worst place to retire: Scottsdale

Percentage of population over 65: 24.4

Average home value: $890,521

Annual expenditures: $463,375

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Surprise

Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

Average home value: $431,024

Annual expenditures: $49,577

Livability score: 84

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Texarkana

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $127,421

Annual expenditures: $35,399

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Bella Vista

Percentage of population over 65: 31.8

Average home value: $284,504

Annual expenditures: $43,154

Livability score: 82

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

Percentage of population over 65: 22.8

Average home value: $5,926,049

Annual expenditures: $259,876

Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Walnut Creek

Percentage of population over 65: 30.4

Average home value: $1,361,645

Annual expenditures: $92,827

Livability score: 79

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Lakewood

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $634,190

Annual expenditures: $60,758

Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Loveland

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

Average home value: $499,852

Annual expenditures: $54,430

Livability score: 83

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Norwich

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $220,262

Annual expenditures: $44,486

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Newington

Percentage of population over 65: 6,514

Average home value: $293,746

Annual expenditures: $49,054

Livability score: 83

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Middletown

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

Average home value: $449,668

Annual expenditures: $58,570

Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Hockessin

Percentage of population over 65: 23.3

Average home value: $538,879

Annual expenditures: $62,328

Livability score: 82

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

Average home value: $1,974,304

Annual expenditures: $59,950

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

Percentage of population over 65: 84.2

Average home value: $371,681

Annual expenditures: $49,197

Livability score: 79

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Snellville

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $333,332

Annual expenditures: $46,485

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

Percentage of population over 65: 19.1

Average home value: $465,339

Annual expenditures: $55,858

Livability score: 90

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Kahului

Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

Average home value: $923,041

Annual expenditures: $76,983

Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Mililani Town

Percentage of population over 65: 23.2

Average home value: $1,025,374

Annual expenditures: $88,878

Livability score: 73

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d'Alene

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $593,469

Annual expenditures: $50,529

Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 19.4

Average home value: $357,505

Annual expenditures: $45,248

Livability score: 78

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

Average home value: $833,464

Annual expenditures: $75,698

Livability score: 81

Where to retire instead: Huntley

Percentage of population over 65: 34

Average home value: $338,278

Annual expenditures: $53,241

Livability score: 83

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Hobart

Percentage of population over 65: 16

Average home value: $203,227

Annual expenditures: $41,108

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Richmond

Percentage of population over 65: 18.7

Average home value: $111.586

Annual expenditures: $32,163

Livability score: 69

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Council Bluffs

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $168,948

Annual expenditures: $40,252

Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Clinton

Percentage of population over 65: 20.5

Average home value: $102,078

Annual expenditures: $35,732

Livability score: 75

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Salina

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $158,701

Annual expenditures: $36,160

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

Average home value: $118,964

Annual expenditures: $35,018

Livability score: 70

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $264,268

Annual expenditures: $42,869

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Owensboro

Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

Average home value: $173,124

Annual expenditures: $38,491

Livability score: 73

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

Average home value: $208,359

Annual expenditures: $42,250

Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Metairie

Percentage of population over 65: 20

Average home value: $329,005

Annual expenditures: $48,245

Livability score: 82

Maine

Worst place to retire: Bangor

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

Average home value: $227,557

Annual expenditures: $39,633

Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

Average home value: $241,105

Annual expenditures: $40,537

Livability score: 70

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Annapolis

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $556,843

Annual expenditures: $59,759

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Carney

Percentage of population over 65: 24.6

Average home value: $299,866

Annual expenditures: $49,768

Livability score: 70

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Brookline

Percentage of population over 65: 16

Average home value: $2,245,366

Annual expenditures: $97,442

Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Peabody

Percentage of population over 65: 22.6

Average home value: $635,408

Annual expenditures: $61,662

Livability score: 72

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Port Huron

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

Average home value: $143,284

Annual expenditures: $37,064

Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Livonia

Percentage of population over 65: 20.6

Average home value: $274,962

Annual expenditures: $47,198

Livability score: 90

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Inver Grove Heights

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $364,669

Annual expenditures: $50,006

Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Minnetonka

Percentage of population over 65: 21.3

Average home value: $478,657

Annual expenditures: $54,716

Livability score: 86

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Greenville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $498,690

Annual expenditures: $33,686

Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Brandon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $246,676

Annual expenditures: $44,106

Livability score: 86

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Wildwood

Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

Average home value: $485,727

Annual expenditures: $57,618

Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Independence

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

Average home value: $177,820

Annual expenditures: $39,966

Livability score: 71

Montana

Worst place to retire: Butte-Silver Bow

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

Average home value: $201,614

Annual expenditures: $38,111

Livability score: 50

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $268,952

Annual expenditures: $42,964

Livability score: 64

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: North Platte

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $175,817

Annual expenditures: $39,586

Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Hastings

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $157,752

Annual expenditures: $37,778

Livability score: 85

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

Average home value: $496,808

Annual expenditures: $52,242

Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Henderson

Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

Average home value: $491,837

Annual expenditures: $56,000

Livability score: 84

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Nashua

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

Average home value: $448,759

Annual expenditures: $52,860

Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Concord

Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

Average home value: $373,854

Annual expenditures: $45,581

Livability score: 82

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Long Branch

Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

Average home value: $561,118

Annual expenditures: $60,330

Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Toms River

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $356,820

Annual expenditures: $50,339

Livability score: 74

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: South Valley

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

Average home value: $234,905

Annual expenditures: $40,728

Livability score: 54

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

Average home value: $163,774

Annual expenditures: $35,922

Livability score: 72

New York

Worst place to retire: Mount Vernon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

Average home value: $603,908

Annual expenditures: $70,988

Livability score: 55

Where to retire instead: West Seneca

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

Average home value: $214,611

Annual expenditures: $41,774

Livability score: 89

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $226,747

Annual expenditures: $40,490

Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: New Bern

Percentage of population over 65: 22.7

Average home value: $216,934

Annual expenditures: $38,967

Livability score: 62

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Wahpeton

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $170,752

Annual expenditures: $37,112

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Jamestown

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

Average home value: $184,473

Annual expenditures: $38,872

Livability score: 81

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Garfield Heights

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

Average home value: $116,000

Annual expenditures: $34,971

Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mentor

Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

Average home value: $264,453

Annual expenditures: $42,345

Livability score: 92

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Yukon

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

Average home value: $224,744

Annual expenditures: $44,296

Livability score: 80

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $151,427

Annual expenditures: $38,063

Livability score: 73

Oregon

Worst place to retire: Woodburn

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

Average home value: $408,983

Annual expenditures: $48,150

Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Lake Oswego

Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

Average home value: $938,237

Annual expenditures: $76,174

Livability score: 84

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Bethlehem

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $348,295

Annual expenditures: $50,814

Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

Percentage of population over 65: 23.3

Average home value: $283,913

Annual expenditures: $46,485

Livability score: 94

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: East Providence

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

Average home value: $348,295

Annual expenditures: $50,814

Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Warwick

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

Average home value: $344,147

Annual expenditures: $48,293

Livability score: 75

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Spartanburg

Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

Average home value: $188,411

Annual expenditures: $38,158

Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

Average home value: $690,488

Annual expenditures: $61,329

Livability score: 86

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

Percentage of population over 65: 18.3

Average home value: $301,673

Annual expenditures: $44,201

Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Watertown

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

Average home value: $251,734

Annual expenditures: $38,967

Livability score: 84

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Lebanon

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

Average home value: $413,940

Annual expenditures: $48,340

Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

Percentage of population over 65: 25

Average home value: $185,975

Annual expenditures: $38,587

Livability score: 67

Texas

Worst place to retire: Galveston

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

Average home value: $350,806

Annual expenditures: $43,630

Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

Percentage of population over 65: 28.4

Average home value: $527,914

Annual expenditures: $51,528

Livability score: 81

Utah

Worst place to retire: Holladay

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $858,149

Annual expenditures: $64,184

Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Saint George

Percentage of population over 65: 23.8

Average home value: $548,516

Annual expenditures: $49,292

Livability score: 76

Vermont

Worst place to retire: South Burlington

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

Average home value: $487,694

Annual expenditures: $52,242

Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bennington

Percentage of population over 65: 27.1

Average home value: $194,031

Annual expenditures: $39,919

Livability score: 70

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $172,693

Annual expenditures: $38,158

Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Danville

Percentage of population over 65: 20.7

Average home value: $149,267

Annual expenditures: $34,019

Livability score: 74

Washington

Worst place to retire: Lynnwood

Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

Average home value: $792,537

Annual expenditures: $64,993

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Edmonds

Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

Average home value: $947,232

Annual expenditures: $71,273

Livability score: 77

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Huntington

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

Average home value: $98,827

Annual expenditures: $35,018

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

Percentage of population over 65: 23.8

Average home value: $120,178

Annual expenditures: $36,112

Livability score: 71

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Caledonia

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

Average home value: $310,602

Annual expenditures: $47,008

Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

Average home value: $300,111

Annual expenditures: $44,724

Livability score: 85

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Cheyenne

Percentage of population over 65: 17

Average home value: $351,317

Annual expenditures: $47,389

Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

Average home value: $343,709

Annual expenditures: $46,342

Livability score: 83

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16.0% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (3) the 2022 average single family residence Zillow home value index as sourced from Zillow's housing data through March 2022; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's 2020 consumer expenditure survey, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling's Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that states "worst place to spend your golden years" and the city with the lowest score was deemed "where to retire to instead". For some smaller states the population requirement was lowered, Alaska did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead