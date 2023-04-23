Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Joel Anderson
·15 min read
BraunS / Getty Images
BraunS / Getty Images

Once you reach retirement, money takes on a new meaning. You become keenly attuned to every dollar of your nest egg, balancing things you may have once taken for granted while working, such as traveling, making big purchases, and general expenditures. For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding a place that's both affordable and desirable.

Find Out: Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Advice: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

That's why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast, and one place that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

The study took every city in the United States with a population of at least 25,000 residents, of whom at least 16% are over the age of 65. Those cities were then scored based on their cost of living, their livability score per AreaVibes and how much of the population are senior citizens. Home values sourced from Zillow's Home Value Index were also accounted for in the final ranking. Lower values scored higher to reflect the needs of retirees in the housing market.

After combining all of these scores, the study highlighted which city scored the worst in each state -- save for Alaska, which didn't have enough cities that fit the criteria -- and which had the best combination of livability and low costs.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you're getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Shirley Chambers / Shutterstock.com
Shirley Chambers / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Opelika

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

  • Average home value: $211,787

  • Annual expenditures: $42,203

  • Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Huntsville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

  • Average home value: $268,894

  • Annual expenditures: $40,918

  • Livability score: 79

Take Our Poll: Do You Think the US Should Raise the Medicare Tax on High Earners To Help Save the Program?

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Worst place to retire: Scottsdale

  • Percentage of population over 65: 24.4

  • Average home value: $890,521

  • Annual expenditures: $463,375

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Surprise

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

  • Average home value: $431,024

  • Annual expenditures: $49,577

  • Livability score: 84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Texarkana

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $127,421

  • Annual expenditures: $35,399

  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Bella Vista

  • Percentage of population over 65: 31.8

  • Average home value: $284,504

  • Annual expenditures: $43,154

  • Livability score: 82

peterleabo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peterleabo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.8

  • Average home value: $5,926,049

  • Annual expenditures: $259,876

  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Walnut Creek

  • Percentage of population over 65: 30.4

  • Average home value: $1,361,645

  • Annual expenditures: $92,827

  • Livability score: 79

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men -- Here's Why

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Lakewood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $634,190

  • Annual expenditures: $60,758

  • Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Loveland

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

  • Average home value: $499,852

  • Annual expenditures: $54,430

  • Livability score: 83

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Norwich

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17

  • Average home value: $220,262

  • Annual expenditures: $44,486

  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Newington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 6,514

  • Average home value: $293,746

  • Annual expenditures: $49,054

  • Livability score: 83

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Middletown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

  • Average home value: $449,668

  • Annual expenditures: $58,570

  • Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Hockessin

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.3

  • Average home value: $538,879

  • Annual expenditures: $62,328

  • Livability score: 82

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Juliana Vilas Boas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juliana Vilas Boas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $1,974,304

  • Annual expenditures: $59,950

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

  • Percentage of population over 65: 84.2

  • Average home value: $371,681

  • Annual expenditures: $49,197

  • Livability score: 79

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Snellville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17

  • Average home value: $333,332

  • Annual expenditures: $46,485

  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.1

  • Average home value: $465,339

  • Annual expenditures: $55,858

  • Livability score: 90

ejs9 / Getty Images
ejs9 / Getty Images

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Kahului

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

  • Average home value: $923,041

  • Annual expenditures: $76,983

  • Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Mililani Town

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.2

  • Average home value: $1,025,374

  • Annual expenditures: $88,878

  • Livability score: 73

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d'Alene

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

  • Average home value: $593,469

  • Annual expenditures: $50,529

  • Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.4

  • Average home value: $357,505

  • Annual expenditures: $45,248

  • Livability score: 78

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

  • Average home value: $833,464

  • Annual expenditures: $75,698

  • Livability score: 81

Where to retire instead: Huntley

  • Percentage of population over 65: 34

  • Average home value: $338,278

  • Annual expenditures: $53,241

  • Livability score: 83

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Hobart

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16

  • Average home value: $203,227

  • Annual expenditures: $41,108

  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Richmond

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.7

  • Average home value: $111.586

  • Annual expenditures: $32,163

  • Livability score: 69

See: 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

cnicbc / Getty Images
cnicbc / Getty Images

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Council Bluffs

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $168,948

  • Annual expenditures: $40,252

  • Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Clinton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.5

  • Average home value: $102,078

  • Annual expenditures: $35,732

  • Livability score: 75

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Salina

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

  • Average home value: $158,701

  • Annual expenditures: $36,160

  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

  • Average home value: $118,964

  • Annual expenditures: $35,018

  • Livability score: 70

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $264,268

  • Annual expenditures: $42,869

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Owensboro

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

  • Average home value: $173,124

  • Annual expenditures: $38,491

  • Livability score: 73

Read: Expert Says 'Silent Crisis' With Retirement Savings Looms Worldwide -- How To Act Now

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

  • Average home value: $208,359

  • Annual expenditures: $42,250

  • Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Metairie

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20

  • Average home value: $329,005

  • Annual expenditures: $48,245

  • Livability score: 82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

Worst place to retire: Bangor

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

  • Average home value: $227,557

  • Annual expenditures: $39,633

  • Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

  • Average home value: $241,105

  • Annual expenditures: $40,537

  • Livability score: 70

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Annapolis

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $556,843

  • Annual expenditures: $59,759

  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Carney

  • Percentage of population over 65: 24.6

  • Average home value: $299,866

  • Annual expenditures: $49,768

  • Livability score: 70

Also: 7 Affordable Places To Retire If You Love the Great Outdoors

RomanBabakin / Getty Images
RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Brookline

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16

  • Average home value: $2,245,366

  • Annual expenditures: $97,442

  • Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Peabody

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.6

  • Average home value: $635,408

  • Annual expenditures: $61,662

  • Livability score: 72

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Port Huron

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

  • Average home value: $143,284

  • Annual expenditures: $37,064

  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Livonia

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.6

  • Average home value: $274,962

  • Annual expenditures: $47,198

  • Livability score: 90

JenniferPhotographyImaging / Getty Images
JenniferPhotographyImaging / Getty Images

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Inver Grove Heights

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $364,669

  • Annual expenditures: $50,006

  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Minnetonka

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.3

  • Average home value: $478,657

  • Annual expenditures: $54,716

  • Livability score: 86

More: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Greenville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $498,690

  • Annual expenditures: $33,686

  • Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Brandon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

  • Average home value: $246,676

  • Annual expenditures: $44,106

  • Livability score: 86

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Wildwood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

  • Average home value: $485,727

  • Annual expenditures: $57,618

  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Independence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

  • Average home value: $177,820

  • Annual expenditures: $39,966

  • Livability score: 71

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images

Montana

Worst place to retire: Butte-Silver Bow

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

  • Average home value: $201,614

  • Annual expenditures: $38,111

  • Livability score: 50

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19

  • Average home value: $268,952

  • Annual expenditures: $42,964

  • Livability score: 64

Read: 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement -- and How To Stop It

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: North Platte

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

  • Average home value: $175,817

  • Annual expenditures: $39,586

  • Livability score: 72

Where to retire instead: Hastings

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

  • Average home value: $157,752

  • Annual expenditures: $37,778

  • Livability score: 85

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

  • Average home value: $496,808

  • Annual expenditures: $52,242

  • Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Henderson

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.3

  • Average home value: $491,837

  • Annual expenditures: $56,000

  • Livability score: 84

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Nashua

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

  • Average home value: $448,759

  • Annual expenditures: $52,860

  • Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Concord

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

  • Average home value: $373,854

  • Annual expenditures: $45,581

  • Livability score: 82

Learn: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Long Branch

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

  • Average home value: $561,118

  • Annual expenditures: $60,330

  • Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Toms River

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19

  • Average home value: $356,820

  • Annual expenditures: $50,339

  • Livability score: 74

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: South Valley

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

  • Average home value: $234,905

  • Annual expenditures: $40,728

  • Livability score: 54

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

  • Average home value: $163,774

  • Annual expenditures: $35,922

  • Livability score: 72

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Worst place to retire: Mount Vernon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

  • Average home value: $603,908

  • Annual expenditures: $70,988

  • Livability score: 55

Where to retire instead: West Seneca

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

  • Average home value: $214,611

  • Annual expenditures: $41,774

  • Livability score: 89

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

BSPollard / Getty Images
BSPollard / Getty Images

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $226,747

  • Annual expenditures: $40,490

  • Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: New Bern

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.7

  • Average home value: $216,934

  • Annual expenditures: $38,967

  • Livability score: 62

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Wahpeton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

  • Average home value: $170,752

  • Annual expenditures: $37,112

  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Jamestown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

  • Average home value: $184,473

  • Annual expenditures: $38,872

  • Livability score: 81

Ronald E Grafe / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ronald E Grafe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Garfield Heights

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

  • Average home value: $116,000

  • Annual expenditures: $34,971

  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mentor

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

  • Average home value: $264,453

  • Annual expenditures: $42,345

  • Livability score: 92

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Yukon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

  • Average home value: $224,744

  • Annual expenditures: $44,296

  • Livability score: 80

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19

  • Average home value: $151,427

  • Annual expenditures: $38,063

  • Livability score: 73

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Worst place to retire: Woodburn

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

  • Average home value: $408,983

  • Annual expenditures: $48,150

  • Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: Lake Oswego

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

  • Average home value: $938,237

  • Annual expenditures: $76,174

  • Livability score: 84

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Bethlehem

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $348,295

  • Annual expenditures: $50,814

  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.3

  • Average home value: $283,913

  • Annual expenditures: $46,485

  • Livability score: 94

Read: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: East Providence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

  • Average home value: $348,295

  • Annual expenditures: $50,814

  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Warwick

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

  • Average home value: $344,147

  • Annual expenditures: $48,293

  • Livability score: 75

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Spartanburg

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

  • Average home value: $188,411

  • Annual expenditures: $38,158

  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $690,488

  • Annual expenditures: $61,329

  • Livability score: 86

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.3

  • Average home value: $301,673

  • Annual expenditures: $44,201

  • Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Watertown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

  • Average home value: $251,734

  • Annual expenditures: $38,967

  • Livability score: 84

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com
Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Lebanon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

  • Average home value: $413,940

  • Annual expenditures: $48,340

  • Livability score: 71

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

  • Percentage of population over 65: 25

  • Average home value: $185,975

  • Annual expenditures: $38,587

  • Livability score: 67

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Worst place to retire: Galveston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

  • Average home value: $350,806

  • Annual expenditures: $43,630

  • Livability score: 67

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 28.4

  • Average home value: $527,914

  • Annual expenditures: $51,528

  • Livability score: 81

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Worst place to retire: Holladay

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17

  • Average home value: $858,149

  • Annual expenditures: $64,184

  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Saint George

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.8

  • Average home value: $548,516

  • Annual expenditures: $49,292

  • Livability score: 76

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Vermont

Worst place to retire: South Burlington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

  • Average home value: $487,694

  • Annual expenditures: $52,242

  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Bennington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 27.1

  • Average home value: $194,031

  • Annual expenditures: $39,919

  • Livability score: 70

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com
Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

  • Average home value: $172,693

  • Annual expenditures: $38,158

  • Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Danville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.7

  • Average home value: $149,267

  • Annual expenditures: $34,019

  • Livability score: 74

gregobagel / Getty Images
gregobagel / Getty Images

Washington

Worst place to retire: Lynnwood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

  • Average home value: $792,537

  • Annual expenditures: $64,993

  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Edmonds

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.4

  • Average home value: $947,232

  • Annual expenditures: $71,273

  • Livability score: 77

Also: With Student Loan Forgiveness At Risk, Is a 'Forever' Payment Pause Possible?

allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com
allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Huntington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

  • Average home value: $98,827

  • Annual expenditures: $35,018

  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.8

  • Average home value: $120,178

  • Annual expenditures: $36,112

  • Livability score: 71

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Caledonia

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

  • Average home value: $310,602

  • Annual expenditures: $47,008

  • Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Mount Pleasant

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.1

  • Average home value: $300,111

  • Annual expenditures: $44,724

  • Livability score: 85

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto
undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Cheyenne

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17

  • Average home value: $351,317

  • Annual expenditures: $47,389

  • Livability score: 73

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.9

  • Average home value: $343,709

  • Annual expenditures: $46,342

  • Livability score: 83

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16.0% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; (3) the 2022 average single family residence Zillow home value index as sourced from Zillow's housing data through March 2022; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's 2020 consumer expenditure survey, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling's Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that states "worst place to spend your golden years" and the city with the lowest score was deemed "where to retire to instead". For some smaller states the population requirement was lowered, Alaska did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead