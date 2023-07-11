Worst pension schemes to be named and shamed

Money in a jar with a safe

Poor-performing pension funds are to be named and shamed with the worst deals for savers being forced to wind up.

The Government is set to give regulators the power to consolidate poorly performing pensions in an industry shakeup designed to boost competition.

It comes as Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has unveiled plans to raise future pensioners’ incomes by £1,000-a-year through a 5pc investment from the assets of the country’s biggest pension funds in British start-ups and private equity.

A traffic light rating system indicating the level of a scheme’s performance will be introduced under plans set out by the Department of Work and Pensions, the Pensions Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The so-called value for money framework will be formulated for trustees, providers and independent governance committees to test the competitiveness of schemes against others.

Rollout is expected to begin with default workplace pensions before moving to drawdown, non-workplace and self-select schemes.

The framework will boil down a range of elements including charges, the performance of investments, administration and a scheme’s level of communication before assigning an amber, green or red grade.

Rachel Vahey, head of policy development at investment service AJ Bell, said: “The detail is still to be set out following consultation and it is likely to be some time until this reaches fruition. But eventually we should see workplace pension schemes disclosing figures for performance, charges and service quality in a standardised and transparent fashion.

“That information is designed to be used...to determine whether their pension scheme is doing a good job or not, but savvy consumers should also be able to find the information on their pension provider’s website.”

She added: “The information may not be presented in the most consumer-friendly format so they may well benefit from the help of a financial adviser to help understand the detail behind the headline figures. Understanding the context will be important in determining whether or not they are getting a good deal.”

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesman said: “We believe that standardised, consistent, and transparent data and assessment can drive real improvements and create the sea change in thinking that is needed in the pension sector, encouraging competition, driving good schemes to get better, and requiring poorly performing schemes to exit the market.

He added: “Backed with new strong powers to ensure schemes comply, our proposals are a vital part in ensuring that we have a regime that is ready for the challenges of the future and one that truly delivers for savers.”

