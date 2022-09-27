Worst NBA media day in recent memory was full of obfuscation

Ben Rohrbach
·9 min read

Never has the discussion been focused so little on basketball during the NBA's annual media day. And for good reason. The league has been embroiled in turmoil throughout arguably its wildest offseason in history.

Roughly a third of the NBA's 30 teams faced questions about off-court dynamics ranging from awkward to morally and legally reprehensible, and let us just say team personnel are not always equipped to be public relations spokespeople for their organization's failings. Players have commanded empowerment across the multibillion-dollar corporation, and the league has repaid them by positioning them to answer for its faults.

'That's not the Robert Sarver that I know'

We are two weeks removed from the NBA suspending Phoenix Suns managing partner Robert Sarver for the season following an investigation into allegations of racism, misogyny and other workplace misconduct. Widespread criticism of the league's decision not to ban him for life spilled into last week, when Sarver announced plans to sell the team and passed blame onto those unwilling to forgive his abhorrent conduct.

The Suns did not make interim team owner Sam Garvin available to the media, which left general manager James Jones as the face of the organization on Monday. Jones had previously defended Sarver in the days after ESPN's Baxter Holmes uncovered many of the allegations the NBA's investigation would later confirm.

“None of what’s been said describes the Robert Sarver I know, respect and like — it just doesn’t,” Jones said in a statement issued by the Suns in October 2021, alongside Sarver's own denial of any wrongdoing.

Jones had to answer for that on Monday.

"When I made my statements last year, I stand by that that's my experience, and I still to this day can't speak for others and their experience, but now that we know, those things aren't acceptable, and they're not cool," Jones told reporters gathered in Phoenix. "I think those who have been impacted deserve our respect and our support. I'm here for that, but I won't discount what I said, because it was my experience."

He should not have issued a statement undermining the experiences of others, and he certainly should not be standing by that statement now. We all read the report, and Jones, as an executive in the organization, is responsible for speaking for others, like it or not. What Sarver did was disgraceful. Period. End of sentence.

Such is the problem when employees must answer for their employer's faults. They have been thrust into an uncomfortable position, and they will not or cannot always be as contrite as we want them to be. Who among us would be confident the right words would come if publicly asked to explain our bosses' behavior.

League-wide, not one team owner made himself or herself available to address cultural concerns on Monday. Unfortunately, when leaders fail to properly account for the organization's missteps, players might follow.

"It's tough for me, because that's not the Robert Sarver that I know," Suns star Devin Booker told reporters. "That's not the Robert Sarver that welcomed me to Phoenix with open arms, but at the same time, I'm not insensitive to everyone who's involved in this situation, and I understand everybody's personal experiences with other people are going to be different. But it's tough to read, because that's not the person I know."

When we do not hold those in power accountable for their abuses, we fail their victims. The unwillingness of Sarver's peers to put his team ownership to a vote has left everyone else in the Suns organization to explain his paltry punishment, so players become the figureheads for the failures of the NBA as a whole.

As Jones conceded, "It's a tough position to be in. We're visible. I like to say a lot of times, just because you're visible doesn't mean you need to be public, or just because you're public it's not always necessary to be visible. Those with a platform, those that are comfortable speaking out and can lead in that way, I commend them, because it's tough. You have to put yourself on the line. You open yourself up to criticism."

Not a single NBA team owner is commendable, then. Nor are some executives. That has a trickle-down effect that forces players to bear responsibility for all league matters, often unfairly and uncomfortably.

The Boston Celtics&#39; Grant Williams poses for photos during media day at High Output Studios in Canton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 26, 2022. (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
The Boston Celtics' Grant Williams poses for photos during media day at High Output Studios in Canton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 26, 2022. Of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Williams said this: "In terms of character and relationship, he was a great coach." (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

'Nobody died, so I didn't lose anything'

The Boston Celtics similarly shared little of factual substance about their suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. In a news conference on Friday, three days before players met the media, managing partner Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would not confirm reports that Udoka engaged in an "improper ... relationship with a female member of the team staff" and allegedly made "unwanted comments toward her." Citing privacy reasons, they would not even say whether they felt the independent investigation uncovered allegations against Udoka of harassment or harm to his coworkers.

The Celtics simply said Udoka violated multiple team policies and asked for our trust that his suspension is "well warranted and appropriate," even as they failed to disclose the length and terms of their sanctions.

That led players on Monday to express "a lot of confusion," "shock," "surprise" and internal "speculation," because "a lot of the information wasn't being shared with us or members of the team." The players did not ask for this, and yet, because the team has failed to explain Udoka's suspension, they are answering for it.

Players were therefore put into position to defend a supervisor whose conduct has not been defined.

"Nobody died, so I didn't lose anything," said Marcus Smart. "I still love Ime, personally and as a coach. It's just something unfortunate that happened to him. It doesn't take away from what he did as a coach."

"In terms of character and relationship, he was a great coach," added teammate Grant Williams. "He was a man who challenged you and held you to a high standard, and I think he'll continue to do that."

Neither answer will sit well with anyone inside the organization negatively impacted by Udoka's behavior, but again, when leaders fail to account for improprieties, it can erode the culture of the entire workplace.

'I'm hoping we get him [back]'

Same goes for the Charlotte Hornets, who did not make managing partner Michael Jordan or general manager Mitch Kupchak available to reporters during media day, leaving head coach Steve Clifford and his players to face questions about the uncertainty of free agent Miles Bridges' future with the organization.

Bridges was arrested on the eve of free agency on a felony charge. The following day, his wife publicly shared disturbing images, videos and documentation of Bridges' alleged domestic violence against her.

The Hornets have not commented since issuing a statement on July 19, when Bridges was formally charged with "one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death." The team's statement read, "We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The preliminary hearing for the case against Bridges is set for Sept. 29, so the Hornets asked Clifford "not to speak on any aspect of it," the coach said. He was unprepared to offer any semblance of sensitivity to the matter, likening Bridges' absence to an injury or a COVID-related absence. In the absence of leadership addressing the subject, we heard worse from Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who said of Bridges, "I’m hoping we get him [back], so I’m not really trying to throw in any negative energy, just trying to keep it positive.”

Not one of the team's highest-profile members was even willing to publicly offer compassion for the alleged victims, let alone declare, if Bridges is found guilty of spousal and child abuse, that he should not be welcomed back. What message does it send throughout the organization when players are more willing to protect their own than allow for the possibility that someone less visible could be negatively impacted?

'I can't comment'

Addressing far less severe off-court issues, two more high-profile executives also evaded accountability.

Facing tampering charges from the league office for his team's offseason signings of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said, "I can't comment," despite Tucker's concession on Monday, "Me and James were trying to come the year before."

At least Morey made himself available. Knicks president Leon Rose, who is under investigation for alleged tampering in the offseason signing of Jalen Brunson, met only with team-owned media on Monday. He has conducted a news conference once over a tumultuous two years in the league's biggest media market.

It all makes you wonder what kind of erosive effect this will have on fans' trust in the league.

If Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving cannot even accept responsibility for their contributions to the team's tumultuous offseason — an NBA story that dominated the summer and now seems trivial in comparison to situations in Phoenix, Boston and Charlotte — what faith do we have that we got straight answers from anyone on media day? That is of little consequence when it comes to transactional news and rumors, but it is of grave concern when people's well-being is among that which the league is obfuscating.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Latest Stories

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Masai Ujiri expecting jumps from Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby

    In his opening of the 2022-23 season availability, Masai Ujiri discusses where Toronto is with Fred VanVleet extension talks, drafting Christian Koloko, the battle at the end of the roster and players that could make a leap in the upcoming year. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Americans take 4-1 lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith make debuts

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith woke up early on Thursday morning and couldn't get back to sleep. Thoughts of his first tee shot at the Presidents Cup were running through his head, keeping him awake. But when Pendrith laid into a 308-yard drive on the first hole at Quail Hollow Club, he felt like he belonged at the prestigious international event. "I knew I was going (to) be nervous. I think if you're not nervous, there's something wrong with you," said Pendrith. "It's obviously a huge event

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs