Worst month ever for ESG funds as British investors pull £300m

ESG funds have suffered their worst month for withdrawals on record as market turmoil and rising inflation prompt investors to focus on returns ahead of ethics.

Investors pulled £304m out of sustainable funds in May in the worst month of withdrawals on record for the ESG (ethical, social and governance) sector.

The surge in gilt yields following higher-than-expected inflation data pushed investors to overhaul their strategies and shed ethical equity funds as they chased higher returns.

May was only the second month in five years in which investors became net sellers of ESG equity funds, according to analysis of fund-buying behaviour by Calastone.

Investors shed more than double the £126m that they pulled in September 2022 as they fled to safe havens during the mini-Budget chaos.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: “Fund investors, recognising that higher yields are bad for stock markets, clearly contracted buyer’s remorse after ploughing so much cash into equities in the previous two months.”

UK stocks fell in May as bond yields soared, prompting many investors to ditch stocks across the board.

ESG funds were particularly vulnerable as the sector has underperformed in the last year and a half. This is because these funds shun the oil and gas companies, many of which have seen share prices soar during the energy crisis.

Investors raced to shift their cash to money market funds last month, which are considered high-yielding safe havens as they invest in bonds with very short maturities.

In total, British investors moved £419m into these funds last month, the highest total since the mini-Budget and the second highest total since the pandemic began.

The data comes as a survey by EY found that consumers are ditching green ideals when it comes to shopping as inflation destroys their buying power.

The number of people making decisions with a “planet first” mindset nearly halved from 24pc to 13pc between June 2022 and April this year, a survey found.

Affordability has instead become paramount, with 43pc saying affordability was key when making a purchase.

Rising costs mean shoppers have become less willing to embrace sustainable products. More than half of people said that sustainable goods cost too much, while a further 71pc said the price put them off purchasing.