'It's the worst I've ever seen': London’s West End struggles to bounce back

Mid-August should be boom time for central London. The streets would usually bustle with shoppers, workers and tourists, looking to spend their cash in the West End’s shops, restaurants and leisure attractions.

But not this year. Vast swathes of the capital’s streets that once hummed with traffic and pedestrians lie quiet. On Friday morning just a scattering of shoppers were browsing the heavily discounted summer clothes and shoes inside department stores such as Debenhams, John Lewis and Selfridges on Oxford Street, usually Europe’s busiest shopping street.

The deserted streets of London's West End. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

The picture is repeated in Birmingham, Manchester and other cities, as office workers and international travellers stay home, shoppers stay local and day-trippers escape to the country or the seaside.

This is felt nowhere as acutely as in London’s West End, a district with relatively few residents and which the vast majority of people usually commute into on public transport.

The Salisbury family from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, had ventured to the capital for a short city break to enjoy the tourist attractions without other tourists.

Parents Helen and Warren had taken their daughters Jasmine, 10, and Beth, 13, to the Tower of London and London Zoo. Both, they said, were “very quiet”. Reassured by the presence of hand sanitiser stations they felt their visit was “a risk, but a considered one,” said Helen.

Helen and Warren Salisbury with their children Jasmine and Beth. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

But few are following their lead. Two months after the reopening of shops, footfall in London’s premier shopping streets – Oxford Street, Regent Street , Bond Street and Mayfair – remains stubbornly low. It is 63% below 2019 levels, according to figures produced this week by the New West End Company (NWEC), which represents 600 businesses in these top retail destinations.

“It’s the worst that I have ever seen,” said Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of NWEC, who has worked in the district for two decades.

The group warns that London’s prime shopping area will miss out on £5bn of sales this year – a 50% drop on 2019 – which could lead to 50,000 job losses.

“In every boardroom decisions are being made,” said Tyrrell. “It’s weeks not months away as to which stores they’ll close, how many redundancies they will make and that’s why it is so fragile and precarious right now.”

On Regent Street, two dancers performed routines to pop music, in a bid to draw shoppers into toy emporium Hamleys, but just a handful of customers browsed the seven storeys of toys and games.

“When we came at Christmas, we couldn’t get in,” said Elisabeth Walmsley, 34, leaving the store with her husband, Craig, and 11-month-old daughter, Darcia, the proud owner of a new dinosaur toy.

Elisabeth and Craig Walmsley and baby Darcia pictured outside Hamleys. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

On nearby Piccadilly, sales at Waterstones’ six-storey flagship have plummeted 85%, said the retailer’s managing director James Daunt, noting the chain’s city centre stores have been the worst hit.

