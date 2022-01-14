'Worst house on best block' of San Francisco sells for $2M

·2 min read

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A decaying, 122-year-old Victorian marketed as “the worst house on the best block” of San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million — an eye-catching price that the realtor said was the outcome of overbidding in an auction.

A developer's $1.97 million cash offer for the 2,158-square-foot (200-square-meter) property in the Noe Valley neighborhood was finalized last week. On the social media page Zillow Gone Wild, some commenters marveled at the price while others questioned the value of a house with boarded-up windows, peeling paint and an unstable foundation.

One commenter joked: “It actually has a parking space. No wonder it sold for almost 2 million!”

The property sold at several hundred thousand dollars higher than other comparable fixer-uppers in the area as a result of a complex conservatorship sale, said Todd Wiley, who represented the seller.

Wiley said a judge approved the sale of the house after its elderly owner was placed in a conservatorship. The man's family, concerned about the way he was living, hired a licensed fiduciary to handle the sale with the proceeds going to pay for his continuing care, according to Wiley.

The house initially received the highest offer of about $1.4 million, and a probate judge ratified the offer, setting off a roughly 7-week process where the house stayed on the real estate market, generating intense interest.

At auction, a probate judge set bidding at $10,000 increments.

“That kept things low and kept five to six bidders in the game,” Wiley said. Two people ultimately went neck and neck, he said, “and it’s that auction environment that led it to go where it was.”

“They really wanted it but the data point didn’t support that sale. It was an anomaly,” he said.

Daisy Nguyen, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.