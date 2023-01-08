Worst to first: Late defensive score lifts Jaguars over Titans in battle for AFC South crown

Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union
·4 min read

With just under three minutes remaining, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their miracle.

The Tennessee Titans owned a 16-13 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. With their backs against the wall, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins made the play of the game — and maybe the season — sacking Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, forcing a fumble that got scooped and quickly taken into the end zone by outside linebacker Josh Allen.

Once Jacksonville went up 20-16, the game was essentially over with the Titans unable to muster much of a closing drive, ultimately giving Jacksonville the ball back in the closing seconds.

That was the surge Jacksonville needed without much time remaining in the contest. A game that was expected to be easier than it was, simply wasn't as it looked as though the Jaguars would fall just short of a coveted AFC South title.

The Jaguars searched for a lead the entire contest, trailing the Titans until the Allen scoop-and-score. It is the second game-winning touchdown by Jacksonville's defense this season — both with Jenkins around the play somewhere.

The Jaguars became AFC South champions for just the second time in team history, the first since 2017 when the team reached the AFC Championship Game.

NFL playoff picture after Saturday: Jaguars claim AFC South, Chiefs clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, void one special scenario

NFL Week 18 picks: Which teams reach playoffs, lock up No. 1 seeds?

The Jaguars won four games in a row prior to Saturday night's contest to put themselves in position to take the AFC South.

Jacksonville began the season 2-6 before turning things around with a 6-2 run, including victories over the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, two playoff-bound teams. The Titans were headed in the opposite direction having lost six-straight games including one at home to Jacksonville, 36-22.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Playoff bound: Jaguars stamp their ticket to the postseason

The Jaguars will head to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and the second time since 2007. It is the team’s second AFC South title in the history of the division (since 2002).

The Jaguars won five straight to take the AFC South title, becoming the first team in league history to win their division after going 0-5 in a single calendar month (October).

They also join the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals and 2020 Washington team as the only teams to start 2-6 and make the playoffs. Interestingly enough, the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers both started this season 2-6 and have the opportunity to make the playoffs Sunday.

Tyson Campbell interception changed the course of the game

The Jaguars trailed the Titans 16-10 with just a minute remaining in the third quarter. Campbell came up big with an interception on Dobbs down the left sideline. Campbell returned the ball to the Titans’ 29-yard-line.

Up to that point, the Jaguars’ defense was struggling to slow down the Titans. After forcing a first-possession punt, the Jaguars gave up three field goals and a touchdown.

Still, Jacksonville only mustered three points on a field goal after the pick. The momentum was squarely on Jacksonville's side — at least on defense.

Jaguars slow start in first half compounded by early turnover

Jacksonville started the game with a three-and-out on its first possession and fumbled the football on its second possession. Lawrence received the snap and looked to pitch the ball to either Jamal Agnew or Christian Kirk. It was the 12th fumble of the season for Lawrence and ninth lost.

The two drives resulted in 10 points for Tennessee, putting Jacksonville in an early 10-0 hole.

The Titans controlled the ball for 17:58 of the first half, giving Jacksonville little time to put together scoring drives. Jacksonville scored on their final possession of the first half which was preceded by a 50-yard kickoff return by Agnew.

Jacksonville’s touchdown was scored by Lawrence on a 25-yard pass to Kirk. Jacksonville entered halftime trailing 10-7 with momentum still squarely in the Titans’ favor.

The offense struggled throughout the contest, though, netting just 216 total net yards, including 18 total net rushing yards.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Tennessee Titans to win AFC South

Latest Stories

  • Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong confirms he’s transferring to NC State

    Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021 under current NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae, though his production dipped last season after Anae left Virginia for Syracuse.

  • Fox News host calls GOP mutineers against McCarthy 'insurrectionists' and then hurriedly walks back the barb

    This wasn't Brian Kilmeade's first rebuke of right-wing GOP holdouts — on Tuesday, the "Fox & Friends" host called those representatives "idiots."

  • Jaguars defense comes up with enormous TD, leads to win over Titans and AFC South title

    On a night in which the Jaguars offense struggled, the defense got the key score.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene goes mainstream

    The Republican extremist is making moves away from the fringe to become a major party player — but will it work?

  • CNN's Don Lemon faces criticism after saying Prince Harry was 'airing family dirty laundry' in his new memoir

    "What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry?" Don Lemon said of Prince Harry. "To talk about a physical family fight — I wouldn't."

  • The 16 Most Stunning Aquariums In The U.S.

    If you want to live in a real-life "Blue Planet" documentary for a day, check out these amazing aquariums. Not to knock zoos or your favorite art museum, but going to the aquarium is pretty much the coolest outing ever. Aquariums are incredible centers for education and conservation wherever you can find them, and it doesn't hurt that they're breathtakingly designed for good measure.

  • Truck driver charged after sign collapse closed Highway 401 in Whitby, police say

    A transport truck travelling with its box raised collided with a sign over Highway 401 westbound in Whitby Friday morning, police say, causing the entire structure to "buckle and collapse" and block traffic for hours. The initial collision happened near the Brock Street exit shortly before rush hour. Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the truck — which he described as a "scrap hauler" — continued for about 100 metres up the highway before stopping. The driver then dr

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Grand Prix champions Gilles, Poirier withdraw from Canadian championships

    OSHAWA, Ont. — Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, gold medallists at last month's ISU Grand Prix Final, will miss next week's Canadian figure skating championships after Gilles underwent an appendectomy. Gilles and Poirier were having a career-best season, winning both of their Grand Prix assignments, and the Final in Turin, Italy. Gilles, 30, and the 31-year-old Poirier won bronze at the 2021 world championships. They had considered retirement after their seventh-place finish at last ye

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Canada roars back to beat U.S. and advance to gold-medal game at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,"

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J