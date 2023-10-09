Worst day in Israeli history, says IDF, as more than 1,100 confirmed dead across Israel and Gaza

Israel has suffered “the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel’s history”, the country’s defence force has said, as the death toll across Israel and Gaza tops 1,100.

Fighting continued in several locations on Monday after Israel formally declared war against Hamas on Sunday, following the surprise attack a day earlier.

Israeli military said it struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Sunday after 700 Israelis were killed by gunmen from Islamist group Hamas and dozens more were abducted.

It has been described as the deadliest raid into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Israeli air strikes on Sunday hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza. The Palestinian health ministry said more than 400 people including scores of children had been killed.

The Palestinian foreign ministry denounced what it called a “barbarous campaign of death and destruction” by Israel.

A declaration of war and what prompted it

07:40 , Miriam Burrell

Declaring war against Hamas gives Israel the green light to take “significant military steps”.

Hamas officials cited long-simmering tensions, including a dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque sacred to both Muslims and Jews, for its attack on Saturday.

Hamas also cited the expansion of Jewish settlements on lands Palestinians claim for a future state.

The eruption of violence comes at a difficult time for Israel, which is facing the biggest protests in its history over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to weaken the Supreme Court while he is on trial for corruption.

260 bodies recovered from Israeli music festival

07:36 , Miriam Burrell

More than 260 bodies have been recovered from a music festival in southern Israel after a Hamas attack.

The bodies were recovered from the site of the Supernova festival, held in the desert in southern Israel to coincide with the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

One of the partygoers Ortel said sirens went off at around dawn, warning of rockets, before gunmen opened fire “in every direction”.

Pictured: Residents inspect damage in Israel

07:26 , Miriam Burrell

Israeli residents inspected damage to their building in the southern city of Ashkelon on Monday after it was hit during the night by a rocket from the Gaza Strip.

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘We will make sure that Hamas cannot govern the Gaza Strip’

07:19 , Miriam Burrell

Israeli military has said it will aim to end Hamas’ rule of Gaza.

“Our task is to make sure that Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israel with this,” said spokesperson Jonathan Conricus in a video tweeted by Israel’s military on Monday.

He added: “We will make sure that Hamas is no longer able to govern the Gaza Strip.”

It comes after the Israeli military estimated 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in Saturday’s initial surprise attack.

An IDF Spokesperson @jconricus shares an important statement on ‘Swords of Iron’. LIVE from Tel Aviv: https://t.co/5lYJlleXK6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

What happened overnight?

07:11 , Miriam Burrell