It is my worst day ever – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hurt by ’embarrassing’ Spurs loss

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confessed the 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham was his worst day in football.

Ten-man United sunk to their joint heaviest Premier League defeat ever as Jose Mourinho’s men ran riot at Old Trafford to darken the club’s already bleak mood significantly.

Solskjaer, whose position will surely now come under threat after this embarrassing loss, saw his side capitulate after going in front inside two minutes through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored two each, with Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also getting on the scoresheet as Mourinho’s men made an impressive statement.

The inquests have already begun, with former Red Devils full-back Patrice Evra describing them as a shambles and club great Gary Neville said their performance was “an absolute shambles” as United matched the 6-1 loss to Manchester City in 2011.

The Norwegian, whose club are closing in on a deal to sign Alex Telles from Porto and free agent Edinson Cavani, said he shoulders the blame.

“It’s very embarrassing, it hurt all the players,” said Solskjaer. “It hurts me as the manager. It’s my worst day ever.

“I’ll hold my hands up, I’m responsible for this. I’ve lost 5-0 with United and we’ve lost 6-1. We’ve lost big results before and always bounced back.

“I promise we’ll do everything we can to turn this around.

“We know how good they can be but today all our mistakes came almost like Christmas everything at once and if you make too many mistakes against a good team and you’ll be punished.”

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter after the match to apologise to United supporters.

“His statement read: “First and foremost I’m a United fan. This is my club. I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it’s just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I’m just so sorry.

“You deserve so much better than that. I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and the lows, there is no hiding.

“I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better.”

Martial saw red just before the half-hour after he slapped Erik Lamela in the face when the Argentinian appeared to put his arm in the Frenchman’s neck.

Lamela delayed his reaction, which left Solskjaer fuming.

“For me of course there are two emotions,” he added. “Well done Anthony for not going down and not trying to con the ref to send Lamela off. He puts his arm on Anthony’s throat.

“But Anthony knows he can’t react like this. But then come on, you can’t go down like that, it’s absolute joke for me. A lad can’t react like that and wait for two seconds before he goes down.

