Man sparks social media firestorm after sharing ‘disgusting’ cookbook recipe: ‘What in the world?’

Social media users are pretty sure they’ve found the “worst” cookbook of all time … or the best, depending on your perspective.

The recipe book, shared in a viral video by two TikTokers named “Jake & Jen,” is sparking chaos online for its selection of “disgusting” options.

Jake starts the clip by showing off a recipe for a “Greek ham wrap.” The wrap, seemingly filled with Greek salad and sliced ham, is tied together with a thin, tiny lettuce leaf.

“I don’t know how it’s held together,” Jake says, hardly controlling his laughter.

Jake goes on to explore the cookbook further, showing off a recipe for something called “pea cereal” and a “broccoli coleslaw” that, inexplicably, looks exactly like pasta.

The main ingredient in “broccoli coleslaw,” Jake points out, is “broccoli coleslaw mix.”

“Where the f*** do you get that?” he exclaims.

The video, which has nearly 600,000 views, confounded and amazed TikTok users. Many called the recipes “cursed” or outdated.

“Was this cookbook written in 1951 lol,” one user asked.

“What in the world?” another reacted.

“Everyone’s favorite snack: pea cereal,” another joked.

In reality, the recipes appear to come from “The Busy Family Cookbook: 370 Recipes for Weeknight Dinners.” The cookbook was published in 2008, despite so many TikTokers claiming it looked decades old.

Either way, the book provided some strong entertainment for TikTok users. In fact, the first clip went over so well that Jake & Jen shared a follow-up video with more recipes.

