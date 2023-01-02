‘Worse than the royal family is expecting’: Prince Harry memoir Spare is ‘tough on William in particular’

Maanya Sachdeva
·2 min read

Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare is “tough on William in particular”, a source with knowledge of the book has said.

The “personal and emotional” memoir, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, will be released by Penguin Random House on 10 January.

The source told The Sunday Times that while King Charles “comes out of it better than I had expected”, the same cannot be said for the Prince of Wales.

They explained: “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”

In the Harry and Meghan docuseries released last month, the Duke of Sussex claimed that Prince William “screamed and shouted” at him after a row broke out between the brothers over Megxit.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” the source also told the publication.

The six-part Netflix show was released over two weeks in December 2022, with the couple discussing everything from the UK media’s treatment of Meghan, to their love story and decision to relocate to the United States in 2020.

William and Harry’s bond appeared unbreakable in their younger years (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)
Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace have yet responded to the claims in the docuseries.

After the show’s release, it was reported that Harry and Meghan want to “sit down with the royal family” to address their “issues”.

Recent reports also suggested that the couple will be invited to King Charles’s coronation in May, despite their criticism of the institution in the Netflix series.

Harry’s memoir Spare is understood to be part of a four-book deal between Penguin Random House and the Sussexes, worth $20m (£16.5m).

The audiobook, narrated by Harry, will also be released on 10 January.

