“You will make it worse” – Arne Slot gives worrying update on double Liverpool injury

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes goalkeeper Alisson could be sidelined for ‘a few weeks’ with a hamstring injury while also giving an update on the fitness of Alexis Mac Allister.

Alisson made some vital saves to help Liverpool secure a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

However, the Brazilian goalkeeper limped off in the 79th minute to be replaced by Viteslav Jaros, with usual back-up Caoimhin Kelleher suffering from an illness.

Known for being somewhat injury-prone, this is the second time this season alone Alisson has succumbed to a physical problem having missed two games with a thigh issue in September.

But it wasn’t just Alisson who was forced off at Selhurst Park. His injury came after Alexis Mac Allister was withdrawn at half-time, replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Slot provides fitness updates on Alisson and Mac Allister

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Naturally, Slot was quizzed about the fitness of both players in his post-match press conference, with reporters first and foremost wanting to know the prognosis for Alisson.

Supporters will be worried by their manager’s update.

“The latest is that we don’t know but what we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad and I don’t expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break],” said Slot (via Liverpool’s official website).

“We have to wait and see, but it is going to take a few weeks I assume for him to be back. I think it is [his hamstring].”

Slot was then asked about Mac Allister, with the Argentine’s status a little less clear than Alisson’s.

“He went off because of an injury, but how bad it is is difficult for me to judge in this moment,” the Dutch manager said of his midfielder.

“He could have continued playing, like you saw, because it didn’t happen one second before half-time, but he felt it a bit too much and he said he didn’t think it was good to keep on playing because you never know if you will make it worse.

“Now, what is the exact situation, can he go to Argentina? Can he play over there? That is difficult for me to tell you now.

“[It’s an issue] in his groin area.”