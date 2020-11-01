I Worry About Women’s Safety: Mukesh Khanna on His MeToo Remark

In a series of tweets, actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed shock at the outrage that was triggered by his statement in a video asserting that the “MeToo problem” began because women started to go to work.

He had also, in his original statement, alleged that a child suffers when his mother goes to work.

MUKESH KHANNA’S DEFENCE

Khanna, in a series of tweets, on Saturday alleged that he is shocked that his statement was blown out of proportion.



Khanna also claimed that he doesn’t think anyone can respect women as much as he did.





"“That is why I went against the title of Laxxmi Bomb. I am worried about women and their security. A clip of my interview has gone viral. I have never said that women should not work. I was just stating the reason why MeToo began.” " - Mukesh Khanna

He further went on to point out that Indian women have excelled in various fields, and ask: “So, how can I go against them?”

"“I was not saying that MeToo happens because women go outside. I was only talking about the responsibilities of women and men. My career is an example of the fact that I have always respected women. I apologise if I have hurt any women’s sentiments, and for not being able to put up my views the right way.” " - Mukesh Khanna

