Should You Worry About Weiqiao Textile Company Limited's (HKG:2698) CEO Pay Cheque?

Jiakun Wei has been the CEO of Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (HKG:2698) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jiakun Wei's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Weiqiao Textile Company Limited is worth HK$1.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥711k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥93k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥711m to CN¥2.8b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥2.1m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Weiqiao Textile. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 89% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 11% is other remuneration. Non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of the remuneration pie for Weiqiao Textile, in sharp contrast to the overall sector.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Jiakun Wei takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Weiqiao Textile has changed over time.

Is Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Weiqiao Textile Company Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 32% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 7.8%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Weiqiao Textile Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 69% over three years, some Weiqiao Textile Company Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It appears that Weiqiao Textile Company Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Jiakun Wei is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Weiqiao Textile you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

