Should You Worry About Spectral Medical Inc.'s (TSE:EDT) CEO Pay Cheque?

Paul Walker became the CEO of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) in 2001. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Paul Walker's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Spectral Medical Inc. is worth CA$99m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$786k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$439k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$288m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$225k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 57% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 43% of the pie. Spectral Medical does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

As you can see, Paul Walker is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Spectral Medical Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Spectral Medical has changed over time.

Is Spectral Medical Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Spectral Medical Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 56% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 39% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Spectral Medical Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 16% over three years, many shareholders in Spectral Medical Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Spectral Medical Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. On another note, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Spectral Medical that investors should look into moving forward.

