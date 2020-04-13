Should You Worry About Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1577) CEO Pay?

Zhirui Wu became the CEO of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. (HKG:1577) in 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Zhirui Wu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. has a market cap of HK$884m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥976k for the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of CN¥937k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CN¥1.4b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥1.6m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit. On an industry level, roughly 64% of total compensation represents salary and 36% is other remuneration. Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher proportion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit has changed over time.

Is Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. Growing?

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 11% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 3.1% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 17%, Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Zhirui Wu is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn't growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. While one could argue it is appropriate for the CEO to be paid less than other CEOs of similar sized companies, given company performance, we would not call the pay overly generous. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 1 warning sign for Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit that you should be aware of before investing.

