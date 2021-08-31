‘Worry about how we play, not what we’re wearing’: Beamer sounds off on uniform hype

Shane Beamer announced South Carolina’s first uniform combination of 2021 on Tuesday afternoon, but don’t expect him to make a fuss about it in the coming weeks.

The Gamecocks will suit up in white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets. Beamer had a jovial attitude about the first reveal, but he’s adamant that his team won’t be making a big deal about uniform combinations, like in previous seasons.

“We’re not going to get into every single week, spending time and wasting a whole lot of time as a team trying to figure out what we’re wearing on Saturdays,” Beamer said. “Let’s worry about how we play, not what we’re wearing. I’ve told the players that, and they’re on board.

“It does not mean we won’t mix it up from time to time, but let’s worry about preparing ourselves to play the very best, and the 10-15 minutes that they spent last year and in previous years figuring out what they’re wearing, it could’ve been spent preparing for the opponent, getting themselves ready to play. We’ll certainly mix it up. Our players will have a say in what they’re wearing, but we’re not going to come out there wearing a different uniform for the next 12 weeks, I can assure you of that.”

The Gamecocks will host FCS opponent Eastern Illinois to open up the 2021 season. The Panthers have already played a game this season, falling 26-21 to Indiana State in a “Week Zero” contest last Saturday.

South Carolina looks for a fresh start under Beamer and his new staff after a difficult 2-8 season in 2020. There are plenty of changes on the roster, too, including a retooled secondary following the departures of staple cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to the NFL. The Gamecocks are also likely to break in a new quarterback for their first game while Luke Doty continues to recover from a left foot sprain injured in fall camp.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium, which will allow full capacity. The game will not be available on traditional TV, but it will be available for streaming on SEC Network Plus and ESPN+.

