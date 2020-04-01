Should We Worry About Gofore Oyj's (HEL:GOFORE) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Gofore Oyj's (HEL:GOFORE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Gofore Oyj's P/E ratio is 18.36. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €18.36 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gofore Oyj:

P/E of 18.36 = €6.060 ÷ €0.330 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Gofore Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Gofore Oyj has a higher P/E than the average company (16.7) in the it industry.

HLSE:GOFORE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 1st 2020

That means that the market expects Gofore Oyj will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Gofore Oyj saw earnings per share decrease by 8.5% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 74% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Gofore Oyj's P/E?

Gofore Oyj has net cash of €16m. This is fairly high at 19% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Gofore Oyj's P/E Ratio

Gofore Oyj trades on a P/E ratio of 18.4, which is above its market average of 15.6. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

