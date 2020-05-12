Should You Worry About Ginger Beef Corporation's (CVE:GB) CEO Salary Level?

The CEO of Ginger Beef Corporation (CVE:GB) is Stanley Leung. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Stanley Leung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Ginger Beef Corporation has a market capitalization of CA$1.2m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$153k over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$93k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$281m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$218k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 48% of total compensation represents salary and 52% is other remuneration. Ginger Beef is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

So Stanley Leung receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Ginger Beef has changed from year to year.

TSXV:GB CEO Compensation May 12th 2020

Is Ginger Beef Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years, Ginger Beef Corporation has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly, according to a line of best fit. Its revenue is up 6.1% over last year.

Unfortunately there is a complete lack of earnings per share improvement, over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ginger Beef Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 29% over three years, many shareholders in Ginger Beef Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Stanley Leung is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ginger Beef (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

