Should I worry about how fast Botox is applied to my face? Things to know about injections

Q. I have seen doctors who take a lot of time injecting Botox. I have also seen doctors who do their Botox injections rather quickly. Is there anything wrong with doing them quickly?

A. Every doctor and every injector has their own technique; the key is to get the best results.

Many of my patients wonder why I do my Botox, Daxxify and Dysport injections so quickly.

My brother, who is a neurosurgeon, has told me that the brain can only take so much pain, and so by the time I have finished the injections, the patient has felt only a small amount of discomfort in the initial area injected.

How Botox, Daxxify and Dysport injections work are the result of your injectors and where the injection occurs in your body. I am often told by patients with bad results, “Look what Botox did to me.” Yet it is not the substance that was injected into them, but the injector who injected the substance that caused the problem.

Botox is meant to enhance the face, not paralyze it. If you do not like the way your Botox looks, it’s time to find another injector.

I am convinced there is a huge number of patients with facial dysmorphia syndrome (FDS) who do not recognize how distorted they look because of all the injections they’ve had. A safe way to protect yourself is to take a picture of yourself before you start using neurotoxins and file it in your smart phone. This gives you a baseline to refer to after an injection.

If 20 to 40% of people would do this, I believe there would be many more patients who don’t look so overdone or so distorted.

Dr. Carlos Wolf

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com