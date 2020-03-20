Should You Worry About Deson Development International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:262) ROCE?

Today we'll evaluate Deson Development International Holdings Limited (HKG:262) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Deson Development International Holdings:

0.0031 = HK$6.0m ÷ (HK$2.3b - HK$369m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Deson Development International Holdings has an ROCE of 0.3%.

Is Deson Development International Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Deson Development International Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 12%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Deson Development International Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Deson Development International Holdings delivered an ROCE of 0.3%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how Deson Development International Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:262 Past Revenue and Net Income, March 20th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Deson Development International Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Deson Development International Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Deson Development International Holdings has current liabilities of HK$369m and total assets of HK$2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Deson Development International Holdings's ROCE

Deson Development International Holdings has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.