Should We Worry About China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited's (HKG:3318) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited's (HKG:3318) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Flavors and Fragrances has a P/E ratio of 9.28. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 10.8%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Flavors and Fragrances:

P/E of 9.28 = CN¥1.246 ÷ CN¥0.134 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does China Flavors and Fragrances's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that China Flavors and Fragrances has a higher P/E than the average (6.7) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

SEHK:3318 Price Estimation Relative to Market May 20th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that China Flavors and Fragrances shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

China Flavors and Fragrances shrunk earnings per share by 17% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 6.1%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does China Flavors and Fragrances's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Flavors and Fragrances has net debt worth a very significant 125% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On China Flavors and Fragrances's P/E Ratio

China Flavors and Fragrances trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3, which is fairly close to the HK market average of 9.7. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, the P/E suggests shareholders are expecting higher profit in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

