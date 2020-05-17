Should We Worry About Bega Cheese Limited's (ASX:BGA) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Bega Cheese Limited's (ASX:BGA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Bega Cheese has a P/E ratio of 70.78, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$70.78 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bega Cheese:

P/E of 70.78 = A$5.080 ÷ A$0.072 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Bega Cheese's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Bega Cheese has a significantly higher P/E than the average (16.1) P/E for companies in the food industry.

ASX:BGA Price Estimation Relative to Market May 17th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bega Cheese shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Bega Cheese saw earnings per share improve by 3.8% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 27%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Bega Cheese's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Bega Cheese has net debt equal to 28% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Bega Cheese's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 70.8, Bega Cheese is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

