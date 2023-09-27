Worried wife went looking for husband, then finds his tractor in pond, NC cops say

A worried wife was searching for her husband when she found his overturned tractor in a North Carolina pond, officials said.

Now, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an apparent drowning, according to WXII and WGHP.

Deputies were called Sept. 26 “to a farming accident that appears to have resulted in a drowning.” The death was reported in the Randleman area, roughly 20 miles south of Greensboro.

“The victim’s wife had not been able to get in touch with him and went looking for him, locating a tractor that had overturned into a pond on the property,” the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News in an email.

Deputies in their email didn’t say how the tractor got into the water or say whether the husband’s body was found. The sheriff’s office also said it wouldn’t release the husband’s identity “at this time as a courtesy to the grieving family.”

