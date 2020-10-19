Worried the Van Life Movement is Too White For You? Here's Some Advice from BIPOC Van Lifers

The idea of living and traveling in a van may evoke images of long-haired hippies and flower power, but now a new generation is embarking on this lifestyle. From a desire to live as a digital nomad to affordable housing shortages in major cities, there are a variety of reasons why 21st century van dwellers decide to hit the road. This year in particular has seen a rise in the popularity of vanlife as people searched for alternative ways to travel amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

But with increased popularity also comes the reality that the world of vanlife seriously lacks diversity. Take a quick look at the marketing campaigns for RVs and vans, or scroll through Instagram’s #vanlife (a hashtag first used in 2011 that now has over 8 million photos), and you’ll find an image of the movement that’s overwhelmingly white.

And this comes as no surprise as vanlife sits squarely at the intersection of travel, particularly road tripping, and the great outdoors. Historically, these arenas have been dominated by white people and fraught with extra burdens and obstacles for BIPOC, leading to the creation of resources like The Negro Motorist Green Book. Signs of this legacy can be seen not only anecdotally among BIPOC vanlifers who often find themselves in the minority on the road, but also in the statistics on diversity in the outdoors. For example, the 2019 report from the USDA Forest Service shows Black Americans only making up slightly more than 1% of annual visitors, while Asians accounted for about 3% and nearly 7% of visitors identified as Latinx.

Between the anecdotal evidence and statistical data that often get reinforced by images seen through the media, BIPOC interested in vanlife may be turned off before even giving the lifestyle a try.

As vanlifer Alex Ortiz-Phan put it, “Representation matters so much. When you see other people that look like you, you just automatically feel safer being there. There’s this unspoken understanding and connection.”

Luckily, there are other vanlifers of color like him, who are paving the way for both newbies and those still in the dreaming phase of getting started.

Addressing a Lack of Diversity Through Community

For Laura Edmondson, a Black woman with over a year of collective vanlife experience, the lack of diversity in vanlife is something that BIPOC should acknowledge and mentally prepare for without letting it deter them from pursuing this lifestyle.

“I know we’ve all had the experience of being the only [POC] in a myriad of settings, but it’s definitely important to be aware of,” she says.

She also recommends using social media to create your own sense of community, especially through Instagram accounts dedicated to diversity like @blacknomadsmeet and @diversify.vanlife.

“Trying to connect with community in that way was something that was definitely on my mind, not only to hopefully increase representation myself, but also from a safety perspective, knowing that the people I may meet on the road are not going to look like me and that may impact my experience,” Edmondson says.

Alex and his wife Luu Phan-Ortiz also found community to be instrumental to their vanlife journey. They bought their van last year, initially thinking they’d only use it for weekend getaways. Later, a two-week trip through Canada opened their eyes to the idea of full-time vanlife. Eventually, they handed in the keys to their apartment and moved into their van.

“When we first discovered this movement, one of the first things we noticed was how whitewashed it was,” Luu says. “We just couldn’t believe it.”

But through social media, the couple found other vanlifers like them. According to Alex, it was another POC vanlife couple that lives and works in the San Francisco Bay Area—like him and Luu—that really inspired them.

“Our excitement and confidence in being able to live in the van kind of built up after we connected to communities through Instagram,” Alex says, adding that the vanlife friends they’ve met online have served not only as inspiration, but also as tremendous support.

“The few of us that are out here, that are doing vanlife, we want more of you to join us, so don’t hesitate to reach out to people because we’re hungry for community just like you are,” Edmondson says.

Letting Go of Preconceived Notions

