A 'Worried' Stevie Nicks Pens Poem to Encourage Voting: 'Don't Let Them Take Your Power'

Tomás Mier
2 min read
stevie-nicks-worried - Credit: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
stevie-nicks-worried - Credit: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

Stevie Nicks wants everyone to use their voice in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. On Monday, she shared a personal letter to her fans, encouraging them to register to vote ahead of the voter registration deadline in a couple of days. She also shared a poem titled “Get It Back,” which she plans to release as a song in the near future.

“I am worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather right now,” she said. “The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way. You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you.”

Nicks drew upon her experience as a young adult in the early Seventies when Roe v. Wade was instituted and before she joined Fleetwood Mac: “Believe me when I tell you, you don’t want that world to come back…. so please vote.”

The singer then shared screengrabs of the poem she wrote last month, where she implores to not “let them take your power.”

“Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best/The dark is out there/The light is going fast/And all the rights you had yesterday/Are taken away,” she wrote in the poem. “And now you’re afraid/You should be afraid/Because everything I fought for/Long ago in a dream — is gone.”

Nicks’ push to have people vote comes after non-profit organization HeadCount announced that — via partnerships with the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande — it had help register 150,000 young people.

Nicks added: “Every single state has a stake in this year’s midterms, as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs… While some statewide races will likely have a larger impact on national politics than others, every single vote counts when it comes to electing state and local politicians.”

