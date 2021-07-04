Worried about the sound of gunfire, she left a holiday party. In hours, she was dead.

Avi Bajpai
·4 min read

July Fourth at the Toomer-Tyson household last year started out like any of the family’s holiday gatherings.

Music played in the background as Paulette Thorpe and her siblings, cousins and other relatives sat around in the backyard and told jokes over plates of steaks, burgers and hot dogs. On that particular afternoon, Thorpe, 74, was trying to get into one of her several Facebook accounts.

“She had 13 Facebook pages because she could never keep her password straight,” her nephew Carlos Lyons recalls with a chuckle. “She had recently just brought her phone to me, walked over and gave me her phone, like, “Can you fix this phone for me so I can get on Facebook?”

“We were just laughing and joking, having a good time like a big family, that’s what we do every holiday,” Lyons says.

Throughout the afternoon, Thorpe and her family could hear an unending chorus of fireworks, and in between them, they heard people in the surrounding neighborhood firing their guns in the air amid the celebratory fervor of Independence Day.

“We didn’t know how close they were but you could hear them,” Lyons says.

The incessant fireworks and gunshots were making Thorpe nervous, and by the evening, she decided to leave. Hours later, Lyons was home lying down when he got a call from his cousin Christopher, asking whether he heard what happened to their aunt.

Sitting on a friend’s porch that night on Burlington Avenue in Durham, Thorpe was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

Paulette Thorpe, 74, was killed by celebratory gunfire on Independence Day in Durham, North Carolina.
Paulette Thorpe, 74, was killed by celebratory gunfire on Independence Day in Durham, North Carolina.

Lyons said in an interview after a memorial for Thorpe that her death from the same celebratory gunfire she was worried about that day was especially devastating.

“The one thing she left us to get away from was the thing that killed her,” he said. “That’s what makes it hard.”

Approximately 50 friends and family gathered at Beechwood Cemetery on Sunday afternoon to mark the one year anniversary of Thorpe’s death and celebrate her life. After an opening prayer, Thorpe’s siblings and cousins spoke about how much they missed her, recalling her “infectious laughter” and telling stories of their time together.

They brought blue and white balloons — colors chosen in honor of Thorpe’s lifelong love for the Dallas Cowboys. Toward the end of the memorial, they released the dozens of balloons into the sky.

Balloons released by the friends and family of Paulette Thorpe fly above her memorial at Beechwood Cemetery in Durham on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Balloons released by the friends and family of Paulette Thorpe fly above her memorial at Beechwood Cemetery in Durham on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Standing around her headstone, Thorpe’s friends and family urged the community to be more careful with “how you celebrate” this July Fourth holiday weekend. On Friday, the Durham Police Department released a brief public service announcement warning residents not to fire their guns in the air this weekend.

In addition to causing serious injury or loss of life, the department reminded Durham residents that getting caught firing a gun in the air can result in being charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.

Ernest Bason, Jr., a cousin of Thorpe&#x002019;s, sings a hymn during the memorial for her at Beechwood Cemetery in Durham on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Ernest Bason, Jr., a cousin of Thorpe’s, sings a hymn during the memorial for her at Beechwood Cemetery in Durham on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Lyons said he was happy to help the department produce the PSA by providing images of Thorpe with her family. A year later, police have yet to charge anyone in connection with her death, but Lyons said he doesn’t fault the department for not being able to identify the person responsible.

“We just want somebody to be held accountable. We’re not a hateful family, we don’t hate the person,” Lyons said. “I mean, we are hurt, but we have already forgiven them. We just want answers.”

Having lived in Durham for many years, Lyons said it was common to hear people firing guns in the air on holidays like Independence Day and Christmas.

“I don’t know why people are using them to celebrate, but you hear it all the time,” he said.

He recently moved to a more quiet neighborhood, but as soon as he’s back in Durham, Lyons can hear the celebratory gunshots. While he and his family were remembering his aunt, Lyons said he could hear the sound of gunshots in the distance.

While Lyons is hopeful people celebrating will think twice before they lift their guns, he knows that for some, shooting bullets into the sky is “just the norm.”

“Until you see something like this happen to your own family, you won’t take it seriously,” he said. “Or until one of your loved ones goes to jail behind it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Confident Brazil takes on Peru in Copa America semifinals

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl

  • Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa

  • Toronto FC makes coaching change but offers little vision for the road ahead

    Toronto FC is coming home Thursday, at least to train and sleep in its own beds. But head coach Chris Armas won't be making the trip, paying the price for Saturday's humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United and the string of defeats that preceded it. The first-year coach is the only staffer, so far, to be axed after a nightmarish start to the MLS season that has seen a club that prides itself on its trophy case plummet to the bottom of the 27-team league. Under Armas, Toronto (1-8-2) has lost six str

  • Nick Pivetta strikes out 10, pitches Red Sox past A's 1-0

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday. The teams played a third straight one-run game after splitting a pair of extra-inning contests, including Oakland's 7-6, 12-inning victory Saturday that snapped Boston's eight-game winning streak. Pivetta (7-3) allow

  • Canadian men's basketball program set to rebound from Olympic setback

    VICTORIA —Championship Sunday in Victoria was supposed to be a day of celebration, breakthrough and relief for the Canadian men's basketball team. Instead, it's become yet another agonizing chapter — a day laced with lingering doubt and questions of what comes next for the program. They've been here before. Shortly after Saturday's 103-101 semifinal defeat, at the hands of the Czech Republic, that ended Canada's Olympic dream, R.J. Barrett took to Twitter, promising better things ahead. "Don't w

  • Toronto FC to head home with hopes it can soon return to playing games at BMO Field

    Toronto FC president Bill Manning says he is optimistic the MLS team will soon be able to play games back at BMO Field. Toronto, which finished out the 2020 campaign in East Hartford, Conn., set up shop in Orlando this season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. But the travelling party is returning home Thursday with the hope it will soon be able to host games. "The regulations allow us to come home and train, those that are fully vaccinated," Manning told reporters Sunday from Orlando.

  • Mariners continue surge as Flexen shuts down Rangers 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings, Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. Seattle extended its recent surge, winning its fifth straight series of longer than two games, and has won 11 of 15 overall. Flexen (7-3) continued his impressive first season in Seattle after spending last year pitching in South Korea. Pitching on four days' rest for the first time this year, Flexen struck out f

  • Díaz comes through again, Rox rally for 3-2 win over Cards

    DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth on an afternoon Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team, helping the Colorado Rockies rally for a 3-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals. Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from All-Star closer Alex Reyes (5-3) into left and Josh Fuentes, who had reached on a single, beat the throw home with a head-first dive. As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates as the Rockies won f