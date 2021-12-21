There's still time to order gifts online—here are all the Christmas shipping deadlines from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more

It's not too late to order Christmas presents online this year.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Still Christmas shopping? Good news—you're not alone. And thankfully, there's still time to get some of the season's hottest gifts before Christmas Eve. Big merchants—like Amazon and Walmart—are still shipping, but it's time to start looking into curbside pickup and digital gifts you can send on Christmas Day.

►Last-minute gift ideas: 46 perfect last-minute gifts people actually want that don’t require shipping

►Missed those shipping deadlines? Here's where you can still get curbside pickup ahead of Christmas

We've tracked down the shipping deadlines for all our favorite merchants so you know exactly how much time you have left to gift hunt before Christmas. We're coming down to the wire—many shipping cutoff dates started December 15, so retailers who are still shipping may require you to pay for expedited costs.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Christmas shipping deadlines for 2021

Here are the important Christmas shipping dates to know.

From Amazon to Adidas, here's when shipping deadlines hit for the following retailers. Don't see your favorite store below? It doesn't mean you're out of luck. Many of the biggest retailers—like Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond—will offer curbside pickup through December 24, meaning you can order online and pick up in-store ahead of Christmas Day.

December 21st

Bed Bath and Beyond: The last day for standard shipping at Bed Bath and Beyond is December 21, but you can take advantage of curbside pickup through December 24th.

Tory Burch: Tory Burch is offering overnight shipping and guaranteed Christmas delivery until December 21st at 2 PM EST (Note: You'll have to pay for next-day delivery).

December 22nd

Harry & David : Order sweet treats and gift baskets by December 23 to get them by December 25. Note: You'll have to pay for express shipping.

Kate Spade : Shop by December 22 to get Kate Spade goodies on time for Christmas. Bonus: Get 30% off sale styles with the code EXTRA30 . Note: You'll have to pay for 2-day shipping.

Macy's : Shop Macy's until December 22 for shipping by Christmas. You can get same-day delivery and in-store pickup all the way until December 24.

Madewell : Madewell is offering guaranteed holiday delivery for orders placed by December 22 (You'll have to pay $10 for overnight shipping). The retailer is also running a massive sitewide sale right now, with finds up to 40% off.

Old Navy: Shop Old Navy favorites like jeans and sweaters until December 22 by 12 PM for delivery by Christmas Eve (you'll have to pay for expedited shipping).

December 23rd

Story continues

Amazon : Shipping windows will depend on the product itself (and Amazon notes exactly when you can expect it on the site), but for the majority of those Prime-eligible products available for two-day shipping, the deadline will be December 23.

Anthropologie : The standard shipping cutoff for Anthropologie is December 21, but you can opt for express shipping until 9 AM EST on December 23 ($16.95 to $25.95).

Dermstore: Dermstore is running 2-day express delivery (free with code EXPRESS) until December 22 at 4 PM EST. Its overnight shipping (which costs $29.95) runs until December 23 at 4 PM EST.

December 24th

Target : Target may be able to deliver gifts straight to your home with same-day delivery on Christmas Eve with Shipt—but this will be a gamble. You'll need to pay $9.99 for shipping and hope that there's a time slot available on this popular day. Your best bet is to opt for curbside pickup and grab gifts from your local Target.

Walmart: Shop gifts at Walmart until December 24 at 1 PM and choose express delivery to have them delivered within 2 hours.

Stores you can still buy online and pickup in-store

Adidas : The Christmas deadline happened December 15, but you can still shop the end-of-year sale right now, offering 40% off select styles.

Best Buy : Shop top-rated tech, TVs, headphones and more from Best Buy and pick them up in store to get them in time for Christmas.

Coach : The online shipping date has passed, but you can order purses online and pick them up in stores ahead of the holiday. Coach is also offering a "GiftNow" service where you can purchase a gift, then send a virtual notice before it actually ships.

Dick's Sporting Goods : Get clothing, sports equipment and fitness gear by December 24 if you opt for curbside pickup or Instacart delivery.

DSW : Order curbside pickup from DSW and get 15% off your entire order (and have it ready within 2 hours).

Home Depot : Shop discounted tools, decor and more, then choose "store pickup" to have your order by Christmas.

Michaels : The cutoff shipping date was December 16 for Michaels, but you can still order crafting supplies and materials online for in-store pickup.

Nike : Nike cutoff shipping guarantees on December 15, but you can still take advantage of buy online, pickup in-store.

Nordstrom: Shop for high-quality gifts online at Nordstrom, then pick them up curbside or in-store ahead of Christmas.

The best gifts that don't require shipping

Credit: MasterClass Best last-minute gifts: MasterClass.

Still worried about what will ship in time for Christmas? These are some of the best gifts you can give without needing to stress about shipping, including our favorite digital services, apps, games, subscription boxes and meal kits.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Christmas shipping deadlines: Here's when these stores will stop shipping