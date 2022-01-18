‘We are worried’: how Reading hit crisis point on and off the pitch

Ben Fisher
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A club statement when Reading supporters are desperately seeking greater transparency from the hierarchy would ordinarily be greeted with open arms. Only the seven paragraphs published on Saturday – when some fans were on the motorway back from Middlesbrough – posed more questions than answers. Hours after conceding a 95th-minute goal that condemned Reading to a fourth defeat in five matches, the club confirmed Liam Moore had been stripped of the captaincy and the owner, Dai Yongge, effectively offered the under-pressure manager, Veljko Paunovic, the dreaded vote of confidence.

It capped a miserable week for Reading, who suffered a record-breaking 7-0 home defeat by Fulham last Tuesday, three days after being dumped out of the FA Cup by sixth-tier Kidderminster. Save for Andy Carroll’s equaliser at Boro and his spectacular disallowed goals against Fulham – an overhead kick and a preposterous chest-and-volley from outside the box – the only reason Reading fans have felt compelled to get off their seats recently is to vent their anger. The bad news is Carroll’s contract expired on Saturday.

Related: David Squires on … Rafa Benítez’s sacking and the Merseyside blues

“Mr Dai is fully supportive of the manager and his decisions and understanding of the hard few months we have endured both on and off the pitch,” Reading said in a statement that started by saying Moore had made clear his desire to leave in recent months. In 2018 Moore signed a new five-year contract now worth about £35,000 per week, making him one of the club’s highest earners. “Incredibly shocked by the statement,” he said on Instagram, accompanied by 18 face-palm emojis.

There has also been infighting among supporters and the fear is the situation could sour further. One win from their past nine matches, coupled with a six-point deduction for breaching the English Football League’s profit and sustainability rules, has left them three points above the Championship relegation zone. The alarming run gives Derby survival hope despite a 21-point deduction.

It is a similar story to Derby in that exorbitant spending has been a key factor in Reading’s demise from play-off finalists five years ago to the prospect of lining up in the third tier for the first time since 2002. Reading’s 2019-20 accounts show a wages-to-turnover ratio of 216%. “If they had got to the Premier League, the promised land, as they say, all of these problems would have gone away,” says one source. “Aston Villa managed to get up just in time. The owner has gambled, ploughing money in, but it has backfired.”

Veljko Paunovic, Reading&#x002019;s fifth manager in less than four years, hands the ball to Tyrell Ashcroft.
Veljko Paunovic, Reading’s fifth manager in less than four years, hands the ball to Tyrell Ashcroft. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

Home crowds have plummeted and Star (Supporters’ Trust at Reading) asked to urgently bring forward a biannual meeting with the chief executive, Dayong Pang, and finance director, Bryan Stabler, to address a “perceived lack of direction and connection with the fanbase”. The meeting is scheduled for Friday. “We are concerned and worried,” says the Star board member Roger Titford. “Before the situation becomes irretrievable, we need some kind of oomph and change. The fans have to be able to see key characters around the place and relate to them … We have an absent king.”

The Chinese owners since May 2017, brother and sister Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, speak little English and are based in Hong Kong. They previously tried to buy Hull City and owned KSV Roeselare and, until the club ceased to exist, Beijing Renhe. Pang, appointed in November 2020, said Yongge watches every game but “does not like publicity, and much like a lot of owners in football, is reluctant to communicate with supporters directly”. In a recent meeting the club said “thankfully, the manager is a great communicator”. Yongge’s last direct communication with supporters was in November, in a statement that addressed the six-point deduction. He said his “determination to succeed has not diminished but has amplified”. A recent survey of 257 supporters by the podcast The Tilehurst End found that 83.5% wanted to hear from Yongge.

People with knowledge of the workings of the club have been left scratching their head at everything from how Reading have allowed key assets such as Omar Richards to leave on free transfers to starting recent games with a teenage midfielder at right-back and a 20-year-old at left-back because both first-choice full-backs are at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana. An injury crisis has not helped but the striker Lucas João, a £5m signing, returned to the squad last weekend.

Omar Richards playing for Bayern Munich in October. He joined on a free from Reading, where he came through the academy.
Omar Richards playing for Bayern Munich in October. He joined on a free from Reading, where he came through the academy. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The academy graduate Richards joined Bayern Munich in the summer. Reading received £8m for Michael Olise after Crystal Palace triggered his buyout clause but players such as Joe Rodon, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins were each sold to Premier League teams by other Championship clubs for at least double that. This summer 13 players are set to be out of contract, including the top scorer, John Swift. “When Nicky Hammond was the director of football we would buy cheap and sell dear,” says Titford. “Now it is the other way around. We bought Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock for the best part of £10m [from Fulham and Brighton in 2017 and 2018 respectively] and they both left on free transfers.”

Recruitment is a significant issue. The four-man football board comprises Paunovic, Pang, Stabler and the academy manager Michael Gilkes but sources say the agent Kia Joorabchian has influence in that area. “All of the club’s recruitment seems to go through one person,” claims one agent. Another tells of how his client was approached for the managerial vacancy, only for Reading to lose interest when it became clear that Joorabchian would be sidelined.

Questions have been raised about Joorabchian’s influence in the club more generally as sources claim he acts as an informal adviser to the owner. He was described by Pang at a meeting with Star in October as a “personal acquaintance of Mr Dai” although he does not have an official title at Reading and Stabler said Joorabchian had not been paid any money as an agent. Reading have been contacted for comment. Joorabchian said it was false to suggest he has influence at the club.

Last season’s seventh place looks more of an anomaly by the day. This week is pivotal with home games against Luton and Huddersfield on Wednesday and Saturday respectively. The owners have invested substantially in players and staff – Paunovic is their fifth manager in less than four years – and in a £50m training facility because of their craving for success. Now they badly need points.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

    HOUSTON (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record. The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.