Worried Northern Sask. communities call on province for blanket mandatory mask order

Northern community leaders and Saskatchewan doctors are calling on the government to do more to protect northerners and extend the new mandatory mask public health order to rural and small communities.

On Friday the province announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor spaces in municipalities with populations higher than 5,000.

The province announced a record 308 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 26 of which are in the far north west zone. Meanwhile, the far northeast region had 16 new cases.

The far north west zone includes Meadow Lake, Beauval, Ile-a-la-Crosse and La Loche. The far north east zone includes La Ronge, Air Ronge and Creighton.

"It's definitely concerning. I think everyone was surprised," said Dr. Anne Huang, a former Saskatchewan deputy medical health officer.

"The spread that's already happened … the horse is already out of the barn. They could initiate the next superspreader event. And we won't know until they show up in our stats two or three weeks from now."

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Saturday's case numbers are a reminder that the spread of virus is higher now than it has ever been before.

"We all need to redouble our efforts to protect ourselves and others," Shahab said in a statement.

"Wear a mask, limit your number of personal contacts, limit your number of visitors from outside your household, don't leave home if you are feeling sick, and make sure you're always physically distancing and washing your hands often."

Not adequate

Huang told CBC on Oct. 26 that the province needed to make masks mandatory province-wide right after the election. That did not happen.

"If we had done that, I'm quite certain we wouldn't be seeing the rise in cases that we're seeing today."

Huang says that the province's new restrictions were a reactionary choice.

"What they announced [Friday] will not help us get this under control. We might see a bit of a dampening of the number and it might not rise as fast. But we are not going to get the numbers back to even the 60s and 80s. It's absolutely not adequate."

"Mandatory masking for all indoor public spaces is absolutely vital. That's that's non-negotiable."

View photos Don Somers/CBC More

Huang says the far north is at particular risk because it has primary health care and emergency care, but no intensive care unit. If needed, patients must be sent down south for intensive care.

"And that's really critical because COVID-19 patients can deteriorate very quickly or suddenly because of blood clots in the lung or in the brain."

Spread in the north

Bruce Fiddler is mayor of Creighton and the chair of New North, an organization that represents and advocates on behalf of all municipalities in Northern Saskatchewan.

Fiddler says the mandatory mask order should be in effect for all municipalities, regardless of the size.

In small rural communities, people are living closer together and interacting a lot more frequently with each other than in urban communities, says Fiddler.

"In the north there's a large number of people living in one house. And so there is a lot of personal interaction throughout the community. So it's something that needs to be addressed for sure."

Meanwhile, Fiddler says that the First Nations he is in communication with regularly have very strict rules in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues