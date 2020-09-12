Worried about air quality amid the wildfires? Use apps, other tech to make it easier to breathe

As wildfires continue to rage out of control across the American West, it’s getting harder and harder to breathe.

Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle hold the top three spots for major cities with the worst air quality in the entire world today, but thousands of towns large and small from Canada to Mexico are also under air quality alerts. Toxic smoky tendrils from the Western fires have even now reached as far away as Vermont.

“When entire regions are impacted by unhealthy air quality, the options are limited. There’s nowhere to go,” Melanie Carver, the Chief Mission Officer for the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) told me by email and text message.

Carver has asthma, and her home near Tacoma, Washington, is getting blanketed in a “super massive body of smoke” according to a tweet from the Department of Ecology. To make matters worse, strong winds recently knocked out power.

“Without power, we couldn’t run fans or air cleaners to help keep the smoke out of the house. I made myself a sheet fort to sleep under to help filter the air a little bit and wear a mask even while inside my home,” she added.

Anne Ahola Ward in San Francisco wears a "smoke-ready" mask.

No relief in sight

The U.S. Government’s Air Quality Index shows more than half of California and Oregon are currently under code-red or “unhealthy” air quality alerts, with widening swaths of code purple and amber – signifying very unhealthy and hazardous pollution levels – spreading, too.

Along with those air quality alerts come warnings to stay inside with windows and doors closed, as smoke smothers entire regions in tiny lung-damaging mixtures of burned brush, trees, houses, cars, and a host of other potentially hazardous toxins.

“Smoke from wildfires contains thousands of individual compounds,” Luke Montrose, environmental toxicologist and assistant professor of Community and Environmental Health at Boise State University, told me over the phone. The toxins include “carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides,” he explained.

Luke Montrose in his lab at Boise State

What doctors, scientists and other health officials worry most about is particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter (PM2.5), which is roughly 50 times smaller than a grain of sand. Toxins that tiny can breeze right past our body’s normal filters and affect even healthy lungs. But for someone with asthma, lung damage – or other chronic respiratory conditions that now might include COVID-19 – it can be deadly.

“Inhaling smoke from a wildfire can inflame a person’s lungs and airways causing them to swell so they can’t breathe,” added AFAA’s CEO and President Kenneth Mendez in an email.