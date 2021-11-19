Worldwide X-ray Detectors Industry to 2031 - Featuring Konica Minolta, Thales Group and Fujifilm Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Detectors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global X-ray detectors market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall revenue of the global X-ray detectors market for the period from 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global X-ray detectors market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global X-ray detectors market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global X-ray detectors market.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global X-ray detectors market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global X-ray detectors market. The next section of the global X-ray detectors market report highlights the USPs, which include COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry, technological advancements, key industry events, overview of diagnostic imaging, and pricing analysis of X-ray detectors.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global X-ray detectors market. Key players operating in the global X-ray detectors market have been identified, and each of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global X-ray detectors market report.



Key Questions Answered in X-ray Detectors Market Report

What are the sales/revenue generated by X-ray detectors across the globe during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global X-ray detectors market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which segment will have the highest revenue by 2031 and which segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global X-ray Detectors Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short/mid/long term impact)

5.2. Technological Advancements

5.3. Key Industry Events

5.4. Overview - Diagnostic Imaging

5.5. Pricing Analysis



6. Global X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Global X-ray Detectors Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Flat Panel Detectors

6.3.2. Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

6.3.3. Line Scan Detectors

6.3.4. Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

6.4. Global X-ray Detectors Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



7. Global X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Global X-ray Detectors Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Medical

7.3.2. Industrial

7.3.3. Security

7.3.4. Veterinary

7.3.5. Dental

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Global X-ray Detectors Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Panel

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings/Developments

8.3. Global X-ray Detectors Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Panel, 2017-2031

8.3.1. Large

8.3.2. Small

8.4. Global X-ray Detectors Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Panel



9. Global X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global X-ray Detectors Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global X-ray Detectors Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa X-ray Detectors Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3. Financial Overview

15.3.1.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.1.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. Mirion Technologies, Inc.

15.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3. Varex Imaging Corporation

15.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3. Financial Overview

15.3.3.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.3.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4. Analogic Corporation

15.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

15.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3. Financial Overview

15.3.5.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.5.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6. Agfa-Gevaert Group

15.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3. Financial Overview

15.3.6.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.6.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7. Varian Medical Systems

15.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3. Financial Overview

15.3.7.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.7.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8. Konica Minolta, Inc.

15.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3. Financial Overview

15.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.8.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9. Thales Group

15.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3. Financial Overview

15.3.9.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.9.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.10. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

15.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3. Financial Overview

15.3.10.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.10.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

15.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3. Financial Overview

15.3.11.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.11.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.12. OR Technology - Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

15.3.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.12.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.12.4. SWOT Analysis

