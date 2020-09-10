Worldwide Workforce Management Software Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workforce Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global workforce management software market is poised to grow by $1.59 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
This report on the workforce management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increased HR software budgets, need for management of workforce diversity, and increasing need to streamline HR function.
The workforce management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce management software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of advanced workforce analytics and rising adoption of digital hr technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report covers the following areas:
- Workforce management software market sizing
- Workforce management software market forecast
- Workforce management software market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce management software market vendors that include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.. Also, the workforce management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer Landscape
- Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kronos Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sage Group Plc
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
