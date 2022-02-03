Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2022: 33,467 eEntries from 129 Countries
The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in the World.
It includes 33467 entries (in 129 countries).
Its content represents 580,7 GW onshore and 528,4 GW offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore Market:
Under construction: 296 entries (26,1 GW)
Operational: 29905 entries (554,6 GW)
Offshore market:
Planned: 690 entries (403 GW)
Approved: 125 entries (60,7 GW)
Under construction: 94 entries (27,1 GW)
Operational: 234 entries (37,7 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
Country
Zone/District
City
WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
Manufacturer
Turbine Model
Hub Height
Number of turbines
Total Power
Players
Developer
Operator
Owner
Status Data
Status
Commissioning Date
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpotej
