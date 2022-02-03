Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2022: 33,467 eEntries from 129 Countries

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World.

It includes 33467 entries (in 129 countries).

Its content represents 580,7 GW onshore and 528,4 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

  • Under construction: 296 entries (26,1 GW)

  • Operational: 29905 entries (554,6 GW)

  • Offshore market:

  • Planned: 690 entries (403 GW)

  • Approved: 125 entries (60,7 GW)

  • Under construction: 94 entries (27,1 GW)

  • Operational: 234 entries (37,7 GW)

Provided Content:

  • Location

  • Country

  • Zone/District

  • City

  • WGS84 coordinates

  • Turbines

  • Manufacturer

  • Turbine Model

  • Hub Height

  • Number of turbines

  • Total Power

  • Players

  • Developer

  • Operator

  • Owner

  • Status Data

  • Status

  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpotej

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc