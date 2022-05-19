Worldwide Wheat Flour Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ardent Mills, Archer Daniels Midland and General Mills Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 230.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 293.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wheat flour currently represents one of the most popular food ingredients used across the globe. It offers health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, controlling obesity and regulating blood sugar levels. Wheat flour is used extensively owing to the presence of gluten, a protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough as well as adds to the texture of baked products. Factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising consumption of bakery products and changing lifestyles have further added to the global demand for wheat flour.

Wheat flour is used as the main ingredient in several bakery and fast food products such as bread, noodles, pasta and breakfast cereals. Growth in the demand for these products has led to an escalation in the overall sales of wheat flour across the globe. Moreover, wheat flour is inexpensive as compared to the flour made from other grains on account of which it is easily available to consumers belonging to all socio-economic groups. Manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population. Apart from this, wheat flour is now also being used for producing bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos and conditioners, and other products.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wheat flour market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, End-use and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

  • All-Purpose Flour

  • Semolina Flour

  • Whole-Wheat Flour

  • Fine Wheat Flour

  • Bread Flour

  • Others

The wheat flour industry has been segmented on the basis of product types which mainly include all-purpose, semolina, whole-wheat, fine wheat and bread.

Breakup by End-use:

  • Food Use

  • Feed Use

  • Bio-Fuel

  • Others

Based on End-users, the market has been segregated into food use, feed use and bio-fuel use. Currently, wheat flour is majorly used in the food industry for preparing a wide variety of products.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Independent Retailers

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online

  • Others

The market has been categorized on the basis of distribution channels into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, specialty stores and online. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most common channels used for obtaining wheat flour as they offer a varied range of brands and products.

Regional Insights:

  • China

  • India

  • European Union

  • Turkey

  • United States

  • Rest of the World

On the geographical front, China represents the largest wheat flour market, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the large population in the country which has led to a rise in the overall consumption of wheat flour. China is followed by India, the European Union, Turkey and the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The wheat flour market is fragmented with a number of small and large manufacturers operating in both organized and unorganized sectors. Some of the top wheat flour manufacturers operating in the market are:

  • Wudeli Flour Mill Group

  • Ardent Mills LLC

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • General Mills

  • Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

  • Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd

  • Acarsan Flour

  • Korfez Flour Mills

  • George Weston Foods Limited

  • Hodgson Mill, Inc.

