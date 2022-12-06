The Worldwide Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Industry is Projected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027

Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market

Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market
Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market by Application (Color Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Type (Coconut, Sweet Almond, Jojoba, Argan, Apricot, Pomegranate, Avocado) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period in terms of value.

By application, the hair care is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The essential fats in vegetable oils are beneficial for damaged hair. They also help retain moisture, protect hair from breakage, condition the hair, and minimize dryness. Many cosmetic formulations contain vegetable oils as they help improve hair cuticle strength and naturally increase softness. Lauric acid, present in coconut oil, is known for nourishing and repairing damaged hair.

A study, 'Association of Malassezia species with dandruff' published in Indian J Med Res in 2014, found that those who applied coconut oil to the scalp had less dandruff. Coconut oil may help prevent the growth of Malassezia, a yeast-like fungus that causes dandruff. Baobab oil has an antioxidant effect and promotes growth and fights hair loss and dehydration. These oils are used to develop products such as hair shampoos, cleansers, and conditioners.

By type, the sweet almond oil is widely used due to the presence of the high amount of linoleic acid, an Omega 6 essential fatty acid.

Sweet almond oil has up to 30% linoleic acid, an Omega 6 essential fatty acid. Linoleic acid content helps to reduce water loss from the skin's outermost layer (TEWL, Trans-Epidermal Water Loss), resulting in better moisture retention, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Sweet almond oil also contains vitamins A, B1, B2, and B6, as well as trace amounts of E and D.

Topical vitamin E has been shown to have numerous skin benefits like helping to reduce the symptoms of psoriasis and erythema, may help reduce the risk of skin cancer. Vitamin E also aids in the reduction of wound scarring and the appearance of stretch marks on the skin. SOPHIM (Peyruis, France), Silverline Chemicals (Haryana, India), and Pure Oils India (Noida, India) are a few of the major companies that provide sweet almond oil for cosmetic use.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for domestic products

Consumer preference for natural oil ingredients such as argan and jojoba oil and the rising awareness of the benefits of vegetable oils for beauty and personal care are major factors responsible for driving market growth in the region. Vegetable oils are increasingly used in applications such as skin care, hair care, cosmetics, makeup, color, infant care, body care, and oral care. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest vegetable oil-producing regions; the availability and affordability of these oils and the growing awareness of health benefits in beauty and personal care are expected to drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market
4.2 Europe: Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Application & Country
4.3 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Application
4.4 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Nature
4.5 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Application & Region
4.6 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market: Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.1.1 Production Scenario: Increasing Production of Vegetable Oils
5.2.2 Rising Incidence of Skin and Hair Disorders
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Rising Awareness of Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products
5.3.1.2 Sustainable Development of Cosmetic Products
5.3.1.3 Rising Demand for Premium Quality Products
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Rising Vegetable Oil Prices to Affect Final Product Pricing
5.3.2.2 Excessive Land Usage for Production of Vegetable Oils
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Environmental-Friendly Substitute for Mineral Oils
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Issues Related to Oxidization
5.3.4.2 Mislabeling of Skin & Hair Care Products

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Research & Product Development
6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing
6.2.3 Manufacturing
6.2.4 Packaging, Storage, and Distribution
6.2.5 End-users
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market: Market Map
6.4.1 Demand Side
6.4.2 Supply Side
6.4.3 Ecosystem Map
6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.6.1 Mechanical Extraction
6.6.2 Solvent Extraction
6.6.3 Green Technologies
6.7 Pricing Analysis
6.7.1 Average Selling Price, by Key Players
6.8 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market: Patent Analysis
6.8.1 List of Major Patents
6.9 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market: Trade Analysis
6.10 Case Studies: Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market
6.10.1 Louis Dreyfus Company (Ldc): Innovation of Software to Improve Efficiency
6.10.2 Sophim: Local Sourcing
6.11 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
6.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sweet Almond Oil
7.2.1 Efficiency Against Skin Disorders to Drive Market
7.3 Coconut Oil
7.3.1 Wide Application in Cooking and Cosmetics to Drive Market
7.4 Sesame Oil
7.4.1 Presence of Skin Conditioning Agents to Drive Utilization in Cosmeceutical Applications
7.5 Avocado Oil
7.5.1 Deep Skin Penetration and High Vitamin E Levels in Avocado Oil to Drive Market
7.6 Argan Oil
7.6.1 High Antioxidant Capacity to Drive Demand in Skin & Hair Care Products
7.7 Macadamia Oil
7.7.1 Natural Moisturizing Benefits to Drive Market
7.8 Castor Oil
7.8.1 Wide Application in Hair, Skin, and Nail Products to Drive Market
7.9 Shea Oil
7.9.1 High Emollience and Moisturizing Properties to Drive Market
7.10 Apricot Oil
7.10.1 High Absorption Rate and Residue-Free Oil Properties to Drive Market
7.11 Pomegranate Oil
7.11.1 High Spf Value to Drive Adoption in Beauty & Personal Care Products
7.12 Evening Primrose Oil
7.12.1 Skin Hormone Modulation Capability to Drive Adoption in Acne Management Products
7.13 Borage Oil
7.13.1 Elongated Shelf Life to Drive Market Adoption of Beauty Products
7.14 Baobab Oil
7.14.1 Skin Regeneration Properties to Drive Market Demand
7.15 Jojoba Oil
7.15.1 Hypoallergenic Properties to Drive Utilization in Cosmetic Applications
7.16 Other Types

8 Vegetable Oils in the Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Nature
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional
8.2.1 Raw Material Cultivation Resulting in Higher Yield to Drive Demand
8.3 Organic
8.3.1 Rising Trend of Consumers Choosing Organic Produce to Drive Market

9 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Color Cosmetics
9.2.1 Vegetable Oils Incorporated in Cosmetic Products Owing to All-Natural Properties
9.3 Hair Care
9.3.1 Vegetable Oils in Hair Care Formulations Help Treat Damaged Hair
9.4 Skin Care
9.4.1 Rising Demand for Vegetable Oil-Based Skincare Products Due to Moisturizing Benefits
9.5 Other Applications

10 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
11.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Players
11.4.4 Participants
11.4.5 Product Footprint
11.5 Vegetable Oils in Beauty and Personal Care Market: Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/Smes
11.5.1 Progressive Companies
11.5.2 Starting Blocks
11.5.3 Responsive Companies
11.5.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches
11.6.2 Deals
11.6.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Player
12.2.1 Adm
12.2.2 Basf Se
12.2.3 Louis Dreyfus Company
12.2.4 Cargill, Incorporated
12.2.5 Maverik Oils
12.2.6 All Organic Treasures Gmbh
12.2.7 Sophim
12.2.8 Olvea
12.2.9 Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg
12.2.10 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited
12.2.11 Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products Gmbh
12.2.12 Connoils LLC
12.2.13 Australian Botanical Products
12.2.14 Ernesto Ventos S.A
12.2.15 Vantage
12.3 Other Players (Smes/Startups)
12.3.1 Prodigia
12.3.2 Zapach International
12.3.3 Sigma Oil Seeds B.V.
12.3.4 Jojoba Desert (A.C.S) Ltd.
12.3.5 Henry Lamotte Oils Gmbh
12.3.6 Sonneborn LLC
12.3.7 Biolie
12.3.8 Au Natural Organics Company
12.3.9 Aos Products Pvt. Ltd.
12.3.10 AG Industries

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g9h7i

