Worldwide Used Cooking Oil Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Biofuels is Driving Growth
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the used cooking oil market and it is poised to grow by 2,049 thousand tons during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The report on the used cooking oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuels and the growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications.
The used cooking oil market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The used cooking oil market is segmented as below:
By Application
Biodiesel
Oleo chemicals
Animal feed
Others
By Geographical Landscape
Europe
North America
APAC
MEA
South America
This study identifies the increasing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of used cooking oil as one of the prime reasons driving the used cooking oil market growth during the next few years.
The report on used cooking oil market covers the following areas:
Used cooking oil market sizing
Used cooking oil market forecast
Used cooking oil market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used cooking oil market vendors that include Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers. Also, the used cooking oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Oleo chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Arrow Oils Ltd
Baker Commodities Inc.
Brocklesby Ltd.
Grand Natural Inc.
GREASECYCLE
Olleco
Oz Oils Pty Ltd.
Quatra
Valley Proteins Inc.
Waste Oil Recyclers
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfcz3f
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900